Tata Nexon Facelift Front and Rear Walkaround – Leaks Before Launch

Tata Motors is gearing up to make a bold statement with the launch of the much-anticipated facelifts for its Nexon and Nexon EV SUVs. Set to launch on September 14, 2023, these facelifts signify the automaker’s commitment to staying ahead in the competitive compact SUV market, marking the second makeover for the Nexon and the first major transformation for the Nexon EV.

Design Evolution: A Glimpse into the Future

Ahead of official launch, the new Nexon has now been detailed in a walkaround video shared by automotive enthusiast Chetan. This was shot in Ladakh region when the car was out for its official TVC shoot. The upcoming Nexon facelift flaunts a captivating exterior transformation, drawing inspiration from Tata’s futuristic concepts like the Curvv and Harrier EV. The most eye-catching change is the introduction of a split-headlamp design, lending a distinctive and commanding presence to the front end. At the back, a full-width LED tail-light adds an air of sophistication and modernity to the design.

Alloy wheels have also received a stylish makeover, enhancing the overall aesthetics of the vehicle. Notably, the iconic Y-shaped design elements that defined the previous Nexon have been replaced, hinting at a more refined and mature appearance. These exterior upgrades position the Nexon facelift as a head-turner on the road, catering to the evolving tastes of Indian consumers.

Inside the cabin, the Nexon facelift hasn’t been left behind. The interior sees a revamped dashboard with slimmer AC vents and a touch-based HVAC control panel, creating a clean and contemporary atmosphere. The cabin’s focal point is the generously-sized 10.25-inch touchscreen, accompanied by a digital instrument cluster. A sporty touch is added with a new two-spoke steering wheel. Importantly, Tata Motors has retained beloved features like the rotary drive mode selector and the manual handbrake, seamlessly blending the old with the new.

While specific details about the Nexon EV facelift’s design remain under wraps, it’s reasonable to expect a harmonious design language that aligns with its internal combustion engine sibling, ensuring a cohesive visual identity across the Nexon range. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video of the new Nexon facelift below.

Powertrain and Variants: More Choices, More Freedom

The Nexon facelift continues to offer a diverse range of powertrain options to cater to various customer preferences. Beneath the hood, there’s the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Petrol enthusiasts can choose from four different transmissions, including a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 6-speed AMT. In contrast, the diesel engine is exclusively paired with 6-speed gearboxes.

As for the Nexon EV facelift, details about its powertrain are yet to emerge. Nevertheless, Tata Motors’ strong commitment to electric mobility suggests that the updated Nexon EV will come equipped with advanced electric drivetrain technology, promising an eco-friendly and efficient driving experience.

New Naming Scheme: ‘Punch’-ing Up the Lineup

Tata Motors is introducing a fresh naming system for the Nexon facelift, moving away from the traditional ‘X’ nomenclature and adopting the system from Tata’s recently launched Punch SUV. The Nexon will now be available in 11 different trims: Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure, Pure (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S), and Fearless+ (S). This revamped naming convention aims to simplify the buying process for customers while offering a broader range of features and customization options.

Price and Competition: Ready to Take on the Challengers

In terms of competition, the Nexon facelift is set to face off against a formidable lineup of compact SUVs, including the Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite. The Nexon EV facelift will continue to compete with the Mahindra XUV400 in the electric SUV segment.

While precise pricing details are yet to be unveiled, it’s reasonable to expect a slight premium over the outgoing models due to the significant updates and enhancements. However, Tata Motors has a track record of providing excellent value for money, ensuring that these facelifted models remain competitive and appealing choices in their respective segments.