New Tata Nexon Starts Arriving At Dealer – White Colour Spied

As opposed to the current model, Tata Nexon facelift’s 1.2L turbo petrol engine will make 5 PS and 50 Nm more

Nexon is Tata Motors’ best-selling vehicle and one of India’s most popular sub-4m compact SUVs. Primary attributes include stylish design, spacious cabin, and impressive features. With wiggle room for improvement, Tata Motors is not resting on its laurels. A facelift is on the way, marking the second update to this sub 4m SUV.

Tata will launch the new Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift on September 14th. This is a facelift and not a generational upgrade. But the sheer number of changes with the new Tata Nexon facelift are mighty impressive. Previous spy shots revealed an uncamouflaged rear design, during Nexon facelift’s TVC shoot.

Tata Nexon facelift arrives at dealer

New spy shots confirm that the new Nexon has started to arrive at dealer yards ahead of official launch. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Yash J Abhani for sharing the exclusive spy shots of the new Nexon in white colour.

Speaking about the new design of Nexon, the company appears to be slamming a slew of new elements onto the Nexon and Nexon EV facelift in order to establish a much more premium appeal. As seen in the spy shots, those new elements do work in the company’s favour. At the front, we can see a revised fascia donning new headlights with vertical arrangement.

New LED DRLs and chiseled front bumpers add a lot of oomph. Nexon facelift replaces the old Y-shaped LED tail lights with new sleek ones. These, too, have a Y-shape and a connected design. Overall, the new Tata Nexon facelift appears to be far more appealing than before. The same mantra applies on the inside as well.

The dashboard features a 10.2″ touchscreen infotainment screen (similar to the Nexon EV Max), revised AC vents, and a redesigned center console. There is a new gear selector as well as capacitive buttons with toggles for the climate control panel. Both of these enhance the Nexon facelift’s sophisticated appeal.

There is a new two-spoke steering wheel and an all-new single-piece fully-digital instrument screen as well. Purple upholstery, leatherette cladding for the lower dashboard, and an illuminated Tata logo on the steering wheel are all standout features.

New tuning with 1.2L turbo petrol

The Tata Nexon facelift will include many more features than before. Objective upgrades include a front parking camera, 360-degree parking, new alloy wheels, a single-pane sunroof with the option of a panoramic sunroof, and new interiors and exteriors.

Powertrain options include a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine with 125 PS and 225 Nm of torque, up from 120 PS and 170 Nm in the previous model, and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine with 110 PS and 260 Nm of torque. Both engines are currently available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT gearbox and three driving modes: Eco, City, and Sport.

However, rumours suggest a 5-speed MT with base variants and a 7-speed DCT with higher variants. Tata Motors is highly likely to revise pricing and launch will happen on September 14th. Rivals are in the form of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Mahindra XUV300.