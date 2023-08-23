Tata Nexon Facelift Rear Spied During TVC Shoot – New Colour

As opposed to current model, Tata Nexon facelift will see a bump in performance with respect to its 1.2L turbo petrol engine

Tata Motors is getting ready to launch the new Nexon facelift. Earlier this week, the front of the new Nexon was leaked. And now, its rear has leaked. TVC shoot of the new Nexon is currently being shot. It is from there that the first undisguised photo of the Nexon SUV’s rear has been leaked.

Tata Nexon Facelift Rear Spied

Seen in a new colour option, the rear of the Nexon facelift gets significant redesigning. The C-shaped protrusions, similar to those seen at the front, house the reflectors and are pushed towards the edges, giving the impression of a wider SUV. The rear design is notably flatter than the cascading design of the previous model.

Keeping in line with modern design trends, the tail-lamp cluster has been transformed into a full-width LED light bar that splits towards the edges. A redesigned roof-mounted spoiler imparts a subtle wraparound effect, enhancing the SUV’s overall aesthetics. The rear wiper is now neatly tucked away under the spoiler, providing a cleaner and more streamlined appearance, reminiscent of the Hyundai Tucson.

Front design of new Nexon

In the front, the bonnet and front fender have been completely redesigned to accommodate the new split headlamp setup. The bonnet now exhibits a higher profile with prominent contours along the edges, enhancing its muscular appearance. One of the standout features of the updated Nexon is its new LED Daytime Running Lamp (DRL) signature. This slim LED band is positioned high on the front face, featuring stacked elements at the trailing edge. The DRLs will also offer sequential lighting, blending seamlessly with the slimmer grille.

The front bumper has undergone substantial modifications as well. It appears wider and taller, with prominent C-shaped protrusions that house the main headlamp cluster and fog lamps. This design element adds depth and visual mass to the SUV’s front face, while trapezoid-like housings provide a striking contrast with their blacked-out finish. Interestingly, the Y-shaped design motifs that were a signature of the Nexon’s front end have been entirely omitted, giving the SUV a fresh, distinctive look.

Redefining premiumness and interior quality

Nexon will get leatherette cladding on the lower dashboard. Steering wheel is a 2-spoke unit with an illuminated logo in the center. Audio and cruise control switches are touch and toggle type, matching its new climate control panel. Purple upholstery looks unique and the updated center console features a new gear selector lever for its DCT unit. Tata might offer the same 10” touchscreen infotainment unit as seen with Nexon EV Max. Spy shots show a new single-piece fully digital instrument cluster too.

Engine and gearbox

The 1.5L diesel engine will carry similar performance figures and gearbox options as the current Nexon. The 1.2L petrol engine will offer up to 4 gearbox options. Currently, Tata is bundling a 6-speed AMT and MT with this engine, but we will have two more options. These are a 5-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission). Tata will offer 5-speed MT with base, 6MT or 6AMT with mid-level and 7DCT or 6MT with top-spec petrol variants. The turbo petrol engine with Nexon facelift gets a higher state of tune with 125 PS of power and 225 Nm of torque.