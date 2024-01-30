Tata Nexon Records 6 Lakh Production Milestone

The Tata Nexon Facelift, in the sub-4 meter SUV segment, draws its design inspiration from both the Curvv and Harrier EV concepts

Tata Motors proudly announced today that their best-selling compact SUV, the Tata Nexon, has crossed the remarkable production milestone of 6 lakh units. This achievement reflects not only the enduring popularity of the Nexon in the Indian automotive market but also underscores Tata Motors’ commitment to delivering vehicles that resonate with consumers.

The Tata Nexon, since its launch, has been a game-changer in the compact SUV segment, winning over hearts with its stylish design, robust performance, and innovative features. The milestone of 6 lakh units in production further solidifies its position as a preferred choice among Indian car buyers. The Nexon’s success can be attributed to its consistently evolving features, which have kept it ahead of the curve in terms of safety, performance, and technology.

Tata Nexon Variants and Features

Tata Nexon facelift is being offered in four broad trims of Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless. These are further categorized as per 11 variants of Smart, Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless+, and Fearless+ S wherein ‘S’ indicates those variants with a sunroof and ‘+’ variants receive an optional package.

Starting with Nexon Smart, this base variant is priced at Rs 8.10 lakh. It draws its power via a 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine mated to a 5 speed manual transmission. It is right from this base trim that the company offers 6 airbags along with ESC and hill hold assist. The Nexon Smart also gets 3 drive modes of Eco, City and Sport, front power windows, rear parking sensors, manual air conditioning and central locking. LED lamps are seen at the front and rear while it also receives LED DRLs. Features also include a two spoke steering wheel with tilt and telescopic steering, a vanity mirror on co-driver side and a power outlet on the floor console.

Nexon Smart+ is priced at Rs 9.10 lakh. It draws its power via the same engine seen on the Smart trim but in addition to features seen on the Smart variant, also receives all power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and infotainment via a 7 inch touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and 4 speakers. Next in line of variants is the Nexon Smart+S which carries a price tag of Rs 9.70 lakh. Over and above the Smart+ variant, it also gets auto headlamps and rain sensing wipers along with a voice assisted electric sunroof and roof rails.

Tata Nexon Pure priced from Rs 9.70-11 lakh (ex-showroom) draws power via a 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine and 1.5 liter diesel engine, both of which get mated to a 6 speed manual transmission. Features in addition to those seen on the Smart+S include an LED strip on its tail gate, Bi-Function LED headlamps, LED X Factor tail lamp along with follow-me-home headlamps. The cabin sports rear AC vents, touch based HVAC controls, a 4 inch digital instrument cluster and voice commands. Tata Nexon Pure S is priced from Rs 10.20 – 11.50 lakh and receives the same engine lineup as seen on the Pure trim. However, being an ‘S’ variant, it sports a voice assisted electric sunroof and anti-glare IRVMs.

Tata Nexon – Creative and Fearless

Top spec variants of Creative and Fearless are more feature laden. The Creative trim that is priced from Rs 11-13 lakh (ex-showroom) gets powered via a 1.2 liter turbo petrol and 1.5 liter diesel engine mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed AMT transmissions. Its list of features include sequential LED DRLs and tail lamps, R16 alloy wheels and rear wiper and washer. It also gets height adjustable driver seat, keyless go, a cooled glove box, 17.78 cm digital instrument cluster and a 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment system along with 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, automatic climate control and reverse camera.

Tata Nexon Creative+ at Rs 12.20 -14.30 lakh gets the same engine and transmission lineup as seen on the Creative variant. It gains in terms of features among which are front parking sensors, blind view monitor, cruise control, 360 degree camera and auto dimming IRVMs. It also sports a larger 10.25 inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Above these features, Nexon Creative+S trim gains a voice assisted electric sunroof along with height adjustable seat belts for both driver and co-passenger.

Nexon Facelift Fearless which is priced from Rs 12.50-14.60 lakh gets added features such as sequential LED DRLs and tail lamps with welcome/goodbye signature, fog lamps with cornering and rear defogger. The cabin sports 60:40 split seats at the rear, a leather wrapped steering wheel, front central arm rest, wireless charger and a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster with navigation along with 4 tweeters and 4 speakers. Express cooling and one shot up and down window on the driver side is also being offered on the Nexon Fearless trim.

Nexon Fearless S comes in with a voice assisted sunroof while Fearless+S is the most feature laden with ventilated front seats and height adjustable front passenger seat. The seating is done up in premium Benecke Kaliko leatherette. Features also include JBL speakers and subwoofer, OTA software updates, emergency and breakdown call assist, weather updates and iRA connected feature with E-call and B-call. Infotainment is via a 26.03 cm SLIM bezel touchscreen infotainment system.