Top 15 SUVs 2023 vs 2022 – Brezza Beats Nexon By Just 277 Units

Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Creta were the most sought-after and popular sport utility vehicles (SUVs) sold in CY 2023

When we assess SUV sales in India, we see that it is a segment that has seen outstanding growth over the past year. Sales have improved by 33.29 percent to 16,42,096 during the period Jan-Dec 2023, from 12,32,018 units sold in the same period of 2022. This was a volume growth of 4,10,078 units.

Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon run neck to neck

Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon competed for No. 1 position with the Brezza leading by just 277 units. Brezza sales stood at 1,70,588 units in CY 2023, up 30.66 percent YoY over 1,30,563 units sold in CY 2022. Tata Nexon also saw sales at 1,70,311 units in the past calendar year, up 1.21 percent from 1,68,278 units sold in CY 2022. These two SUVs command a combined 20.80 percent market share. Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon stood at Nos 4 and 5 on the list of top 30 cars sold in CY 2023 with the Swift, WagonR and Baleno taking the top order.

At No. 3 was the Hyundai Creta with an 11.65 percent YoY growth to 1,57,311 units sold in CY 2023, up from 1,40,895 units sold in CY 2022. Tata Punch followed with a 15.62 percent YoY growth to 1,50,182 units, up from 1,29,895 units sold in CY 2022.

Hyundai Venue also saw a YoY growth of 7.10 percent in CY 2023 to 1,29,278 units, up from 1,20,703 units sold in CY 2022. New Hyundai Venue was launched in September 2023 and came in with several segment first features that boosted sales. Mahindra Scorpio/N sales also were up 89.19 percent YoY to 1,21,420 units in CY 2023 from 64,179 units sold in CY 2023.

Maruti Grand Vitara Posts Triple Digit Growth in CY 2023

Maruti Grand Vitara has seen its sales escalate by 384.04 percent YoY in CY 2023. Sales which had stood at 23,425 units in CY 2022 improved by 89,962 units to 1,13,387 units in the past calendar year. This was the highest YoY growth reported by any SUV on this list.

The list also included the Mahindra Bolero (1,08,319 units), Seltos (1,04,891 units) and Maruti Fronx SUV (94,393 units) while Kia Sonet sales dipped 7.51 percent to 79,776 units in CY 2023, down from 86,251 units sold in CY 2022.

Showing off positive YoY sales was the Mahindra XUV700 with a 13.86 percent YoY growth to 74,434 units in CY 2023 up from 65,371 units sold in CY 2022. There was also the Mahindra Thar with a 32.79 percent YoY growth to 61,478 units sold in CY 2023 from 46,297 units sold in CY 2022 while XUV300 sales dipped by 1.57 percent to 59,315 units in CY 2023 from 60,250 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

Hyundai Exter, a relatively new entrant to this list, had 47,013 units sold in the CY 2023 period. The Exter currently commands a 34-38 week waiting period depending on variants.