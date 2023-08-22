Tata Punch Electric Spied Again – Interiors Get Tiago EV Parts

Tata Motors has plans to launch 4 new EVs in the coming months – Punch EV is one of them

The electric vehicle (EV) landscape in India is evolving at a rapid pace, and Tata Motors is making sure they stay at the forefront of this revolution. The latest addition to Tata’s electrified lineup is the much-anticipated Punch Electric, set to compete with the likes of the Citroen eC3 and MG Comet EV upon its launch.

Sneak Peek at the Punch Electric

Tata’s strategy of electrifying its popular ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) models has proven successful, as evidenced by the popularity of the Nexon, Tiago, and Tigor EVs. Now, it’s Punch’s turn to embrace electric power.

Recent spy shots of the Punch Electric which were clicked while it was being charged at a public EV station have generated considerable excitement. Notably, the charging port is positioned on the front bumper, discreetly tucked beneath the grille. Beyond this distinctive feature, the overall design of the front fascia remains consistent with the ICE version, maintaining the distinctive Tata styling.

Moving along the sides, Punch EV test mule sports squared wheel arches, chunky side cladding, and alloy wheels reminiscent of those found on the Tata Tiago and Tigor. At the rear, the Punch Electric showcases an extended roof spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, a rear wiper, and LED taillights, adding a touch of sportiness to its appearance.

Evolution of the Interior

Earlier this year, leaked interior images of the Punch Electric hinted at some substantial changes. While the dashboard layout remained similar, a redesigned center console featured an electronic parking brake, armrest, and a jewel rotary gear selector dial, akin to the one found in the Nexon EV. However, the latest spy shots of the Punch Electric’s interiors reveal a different interior design direction. The rotary knob seems to be borrowed from the Tiago EV, accompanied by a manual hand brake.

Performance and Range

While official details are still under wraps, it’s anticipated that the Punch Electric will offer a competitive range of around 300 kilometers on a single charge. For context, the Tiago EV is available in two variants, one offering a 250 km range and the other an impressive 315 km range.

In a segment where range anxiety can be a concern, a 300 km range should provide a comfortable buffer for most urban and suburban commutes. The Punch Electric is also likely to feature multiple driving modes, including Eco, City, and Sport, catering to various driving preferences. Battery packs for the Punch Electric could be similar to those used in the Tiago EV.

Price and Competition

As for pricing, the Punch Electric is expected to be competitively priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 13 lakh. This pricing strategy is crucial as it positions Punch Electric as an attractive option in the growing Indian EV market. It’s poised to go head-to-head with upcoming rivals like the Hyundai Exter EV, further intensifying the competition in the entry-level EV segment.

