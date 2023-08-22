Tata Nexon Facelift Dashboard Leaks As Launch Nears – Old Vs New Changes

Upcoming Tata Nexon facelift interiors have a clutter-free, minimalist profile with focus on increased automation

One of the primary driving forces for Tata Motors, Nexon sub-4-meter SUV will soon get its facelift version. Test mules spotted on road tests have revealed significant changes across exteriors and interiors. It appears that Nexon is being reimagined, as per the new design language conceptualized for Tata’s next-gen Curvv platform.

Nexon facelift will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300. Among these, Sonet and XUV300 will also be getting their facelift versions. Expect some intense fight in the near future.

Nexon facelift interiors new details revealed

Ahead of its expected launch in September, new details have emerged about Nexon facelift. Interiors feel a lot more premium and luxurious. The dashboard and cockpit area have undergone some major transformations. The interior theme utilizes a dual-tone shade, which is a significant improvement over the current model.

There are flat surfaces and smoother lines replacing the bulky-looking interiors of the current model. Panels have a seamless, snug fit, which presents the entire cockpit area as one single unit. The sense of space is significantly enhanced with this new design format.

Among the key updates is a floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is likely to be powered by Harman. This is not entirely new, as the larger touchscreen is already available with Nexon EV Max and Nexon EV Dark Edition. Existing Nexon has a 7-inch touchscreen. It could be retained for lower spec variants of Nexon facelift. Apart from the larger size, users will gain in terms of improved graphics and intuitiveness.

Other highlights include a full-digital instrument console. This is a much-needed upgrade, as rivals like Venue, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite already have a digital instrument cluster. Nexon facelift can be seen with a new two-spoke steering wheel, which was first introduced with Curvv concept. The steering wheel is expected to get a backlit Tata logo at the centre. There are haptic buttons and toggle switches on the sides.

Nexon facelift all-new centre console

Nexon facelift will be equipped with Tata’s new patented touch-based HVAC control panel. Tata is likely to introduce this feature with its other SUVs as well. Key highlights include two toggle switches, most likely for temperature and blower controls. Touch buttons for other functions are placed on the top two rows.

AC vents are much sharper and slimmer and there are no protruding bits. There are new storage spaces, all seamlessly integrated within the dashboard panelling. Features that have been retained include the rotary drive selector and the manual handbrake. There are no changes to the door panels as well.

Engine options for Nexon facelift will be the same as earlier. There’s a 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit generating 120 hp and a 1.5-litre diesel that makes 115 hp. Both manual and AMT gearbox options will be available. Nexon facelift could also get a new DCT gearbox.

Source