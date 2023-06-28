Tata Punch EV Interiors Spied – New Steering, 360 Camera, Rear Disc

Punch EV will take on the new breed of entry-level electric cars such as Citroen eC3, MG Comet EV and upcoming Renault Kiger Electric

With huge unlocked potential in entry-level EV segment, Tata Motors will be launching the electric version of its bestselling Punch SUV. The ICE version recently achieved the production milestone of more than 2 lakh units. Ahead of its launch, Punch EV has been spotted on road tests. Both exteriors and interiors can be seen, revealing finer details about the SUV.

As has been the case with electric versions of Nexon, Tiago and Tigor, the exteriors of Punch EV are largely the same as its ICE siblings. There are likely to be some touch-ups to achieve a distinctive identity for the electric version.

Punch EV new details

One change that is clearly evident is the new set of aerodynamic alloy wheels. They appear to be standard spoke alloy wheels. But a closer inspection reveals fin-like structures for improved air channelling.

Other features will be largely the same as that of ICE Punch. It includes projector headlamps and LED DRLs, signature humanity line, squarish wheel arches, thick body cladding, 90° opening doors, roof rails and edgy tail lamps. Punch EV is expected to get disc brakes for all four wheels.

Inside, one of the key changes spotted is a new two-spoke steering wheel. Test mules of Nexon facelift have also been spotted with a similar looking steering wheel. Tata had showcased this new steering wheel with the Curvv concept SUV. It has capacitive touch surfaces and toggles with illuminated Tata logo in the centre.

An earlier test mule of Punch EV was seen with a rotary dial. It presents the possibility that the SUV could get an electronic parking brake. Nexon EV Max already has this feature. Other expected features for Punch EV include push button start / stop, automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, auto fold ORVMs and cooled glove box. It will have a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, voice commands and iRA connectivity tech. Can also notice rear disc brake, touch AC controls, rear disc brake, 360 degree camera.

Punch EV range

Punch EV will be largely used for city commutes. It should also be able to manage inter-city rides. Cities located within a 200 km radius should be easily reachable. As charging infrastructure becomes more readily available across highways, even entry-level EVs should not have any issues in traversing longer distances.

Punch EV is expected to have a range of around 300 km. Battery packs could be a tweaked version of the ones used with Tiago EV. There are two options available with Tiago EV, a 250 km and 315 km range versions. A similar strategy can be used for Punch EV as well. Talking about rivals, Citroen eC3 has a range of 320 km. MG Comet EV offers 230 km on a full charge.