Tata Curvv Expected To Get CNG â€“ Launch in 2024, Creta rival

If launched today, Tata Curvv will be the only SUV to have three distinctive powertrain options of electric, petrol and CNG

Tata Motors has been registering strong sales, powered by cars like Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari. It also leads in electric segment with bestsellers like Nexon EV. Going forward, Tata will be targeting the compact SUV segment with Curvv SUV.

One of Tata’s next-generation vehicles, Curvv SUV will have both electric and ICE powertrains. Based on concept sketches, it looks like Curvv will be getting CNG as well. It will allow Curvv to target a larger segment of buyers. Tata Curvv will take on rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor.

Tata Curvv CNG details

Tata has already confirmed that electric and ICE powertrains will be available with upcoming Curvv SUV. Option for CNG has not been officially confirmed. However, a sketch of the interiors shows ‘CNG’ icon on the climate control panel. As the sketches are provided by Tata, it increases the probability that factory-fitted CNG option will be available with Curvv.

Although Curvv is late in the game, Tata wants to ensure that there’s nothing lacking when the SUV is launched next year. CNG option will be a key strategy to attract customers. Gone are the days when CNG was seen predominantly with entry-level cars. In compact SUV segment, CNG option is already available with Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.

Curvv CNG is expected to get the twin-tank setup. It was first introduced with Altroz CNG. As compared to a single-tank setup that eats up most of the boot space, a twin-tank setup has ample storage space. The twin tanks are installed in the bottom compartment of the boot. They are covered with a plastic panel. The entire top section is free for storage. In the future, the twin tank setup is likely to be available with Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG as well.

Tata Curvv to get premium features

Sketches of Tata Curvv reveal features such as auto park assist, 360Â° camera and dual-zone automatic climate control. There are two toggles to operate climate control. In comparison, there are dedicated buttons for the camera and park assist. It is expected that this new switchgear and features will be available with upcoming Nexon facelift as well. It has been corroborated via test mule sightings and patent filings.

Among the electric, ICE and CNG, it’s the electric version of Curvv that will debut first. Curvv EV is expected to have range of around 400 to 500 km. It will have dual electric motors and all-wheel drive. The ICE variant of Curvv will be getting Tata’s new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. This was showcased at 2023 Auto Expo. It generates 125 hp of max power and 225 Nm of peak torque. Both manual and automatic transmission choices will be available.