Tata Punch Hits 3 Lakh Production Milestone – Elevates Micro SUV Market

Punch has crossed new production milestone of 3 lakh units since launch in Oct 2021

Tata Motors, renowned for its innovation and design prowess, marks a significant achievement as its micro SUV, the Tata Punch, crosses a production milestone of 3 lakh units. Launched in October 2021, the Punch has swiftly surged in popularity, securing its position as the second best-selling Tata vehicle, following closely behind the Nexon SUV.

A Remarkable Blend of Design and Performance

Tata Punch is manufactured at the company plant in Ranjangaon. Boasting a blend of compelling features and a versatile design, the Tata Punch has emerged as a game-changer in its segment. Available in both petrol and CNG engine variants, its price range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom) has appealed to a broad spectrum of consumers.

Key Highlights of the Tata Punch

Striking Design: The Punch embodies a ‘no-compromise’ SUV ethos with a bold and stunning exterior coupled with premium and spacious interiors.

Versatility and Performance: It uniquely combines the agility of a hatchback with the robust DNA of an SUV, delivering spirited performance alongside absolute safety, leading comfort, advanced infotainment, and seamless connectivity.

Distinctive Features

Exterior: R16 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Projector Headlamps & LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), Signature LED Tail Lamps, Stylish Roof Rails, Dual-tone Roof Options

Interior: Comfortable Rear Seating for 3 Passengers with Ample Legroom, Premium Fabric Seats with Signature Tri-Arrow Pattern, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob

Performance: Advanced AMT with ‘Traction Pro’ for Spirited Performance, High Ground Clearance of 190mm, Drive Modes (City & Eco) for Various Driving Conditions

Safety: Dual Airbags, ABS with EBD, Brake Sway Control, ISOFIX Anchor Points, Reverse Parking Camera, Parametric Alarm System

Technology: iRA Connected Car Technology, Harman Infotainment System, What3Words & Natural Voice Tech

Future Plans and Innovation

In a segment rivalry with Hyundai Exter, the Tata Punch has positioned itself as a formidable competitor, offering a compelling alternative with its comprehensive set of features. Looking ahead, Tata Motors is gearing up to further accelerate sales by introducing an all-electric version of the Punch this year, aiming to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for eco-friendly vehicles.

Test mules have already been spied around the company plant. Tata Motors is already leader in the electric car segment. With the launch of Punch EV, they aim to boost their electric car sales to a new high.