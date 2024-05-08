HomeCar NewsTata Sales Breakup April 2024 - Punch, Nexon, Tiago, Altroz, Tigor, Harrier,...

Tata Sales Breakup April 2024 – Punch, Nexon, Tiago, Altroz, Tigor, Harrier, Safari

Ashwin Ram N P
Ashwin Ram N P
New Tata Harrier
New Tata Harrier. Image – Hitesh Patel.

Punch recorded highest ever monthly sales of over 19k in April 2024 – Nexon sales declined

Sales performance of Tata Motors passenger vehicles in April 2024 revealed a mixed bag, with some models experiencing robust growth while others faced a downturn compared to the same period last year. The overall sales for April 2024 stood at 47,885 units, marking a modest increase of 1.86% compared to April 2023, where the total sales were 47,010 units.

Tata Sales Breakup April 2024 vs April 2023 – YoY Comparison

The standout performer for Tata Motors in April 2024 was the Punch, which recorded an impressive sales figure of 19,158 units. This marked a substantial growth of 75.21% over the same period last year when the sales were at 10,934 units. Punch is offered in Petrol, CNG and EV format. It had more than 40% share in total Tata car sales last month.

However, the Nexon and Tiago models witnessed a decline in sales compared to April 2023. Nexon, which is offered in Petrol, diesel and EV format, saw a decrease of 25.56%, with sales dropping from 15,002 units to 11,168 units. Similarly, the Tiago (offered in Petrol, CNG and EV) reported a decline of 19.57%, with sales reducing from 8,450 units to 6,796 units. Despite the drop in sales, both models retained considerable shares of 23.32% and 14.19%, respectively.

Altroz emerged as a strong performer, recording a growth of 10.52% with sales reaching 5,148 units in April 2024 compared to 4,658 units in April 2023. The Altroz maintained a healthy share of 10.75%. On the downside, the Tigor (petrol / CNG / EV), Harrier, and Safari models experienced declines in sales. The Tigor witnessed a significant decrease of 31.74%, with sales dropping from 3,154 units to 2,153 units. The Harrier and Safari models also faced declines of 37.26% and 15.43%, respectively.

Tata Sales Breakup April 2024 vs March 2024 – MoM Comparison

Taking a look at the month on month performance, sales have declined by 4.43% compared to March 2024, when the total sales stood at 50,105 units. Punch maintained growth of 9.18% compared to March 2024, when sales were at 17,547 units.

Nexon witnessed a significant decrease of 20.56%, with sales dropping from 14,058 units in March to 11,168 units in April. Tiago reported a growth of 6.50%, with sales increasing from 6,381 units in March to 6,796 units in April.

Altroz sales declined from 5,985 units in March to 5,148 units in April, representing a decrease of 13.98%. However, the Tigor saw a modest increase in sales by 6.74%, with figures rising from 2,017 units in March to 2,153 units in April.

Both the Harrier and Safari experienced declines in sales compared to the previous month. Harrier reported a decrease of 15.00%, with sales dropping from 2,054 units in March to 1,746 units in April. Similarly, the Safari witnessed a decline of 16.82%, with sales decreasing from 2,063 units in March to 1,716 units in April. Despite the mixed performance of its models, Tata Motors maintained its No 3 position in the market, behind Maruti and Hyundai.

