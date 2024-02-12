Tata Sales Breakup Jan 2024 – Punch, Nexon, Tiago, Harrier, Safari, Altroz, Tigor

Tata Motors posted increased demand for its Nexon and Punch SUVs which lead the list with over 17,000 units sold respectively

Tata Motors started the New Year on a promising note with 53,635 units sold in January 2024 registering their highest sales ever, having crossed the 50,000 unit mark for the first time. Tata Motors has posted a YoY growth of 11.8 percent to 53,635 units sold in January 2024, up from 47,990 units sold in January 2023. On a MoM basis, sales improved by 23.4 percent from 43,471 units sold in December 2023.

Tata Sales Breakup January 2024

Tata Punch and Nexon were outstanding performers last month. Tata Punch was at No. 1 with 17,978 units sold in January 2024, up 50 percent YoY from 12,006 units sold in January 2023. It was also a MoM growth of 30 percent from 13,787 units sold in December 2023. Both Tata Punch and Nexon featured at Nos. 1 and 2 on the list of top 10 SUVs sold in January 2024.

Nexon sales improved by 10 percent YoY to 17,182 units, up from 15,567 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales also saw a 12 percent growth from 15,284 units sold in December 2023. Earlier this month the Nexon CNG made its official debut making the first time for an SUV to be offered with a turbo CNG powertrain.

There was a YoY de-growth in sales of the Tiago which fell to 6,482 units in the past month, down 28 percent YoY over 9,032 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales however, improved by 34 percent from 4,852 units sold in December 2023.

De-growth was also reported for the Tata Altroz, sales of which fell by 13 percent YoY to 4,935 units in January 2024, down from 5,675 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales saw an improvement of 21 percent from 4,081 units sold in December 2023. Tigor also saw a 50 percent YoY and 21 percent MoM degrowth, down to 1,539 units sold last month. There had been 3,106 units and 1,960 units sold in January 2023 and December 2023 respectively.

Tata Harrier, Safari – Register Growth

January 2024 saw the Harrier and Safari in good demand. Harrier sales improved by 67 percent YoY to 2,626 units, up from 1,572 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales also grew by 87 percent from 1,404 units sold in December 2023. Tata Safari sales on the other hand saw a 180 percent YoY and 38 percent MoM growth in January 2024 with 2,893 units sold. There had been 1,032 units and 2,103 units sold in January 2023 and December 2023 respectively.

To boost sales this month, Tata Motors has announced exciting discounts on the select range, which includes unsold models from 2023. Apart from that, Tata also plans to launch new cars this year to keep the sales momentum going. New launches include Curvv EV, Curvv ICE, Altroz Racer, Harrier EV, etc.