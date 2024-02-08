Can Tata Curvv Beat Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara – Specs Compared

Although Curvv’s coupe styling is an advantageous factor, the real battle will be in areas such as performance and equipment list

With multiple bestsellers in its portfolio, Tata Motors seems confident to fight for its stake in the compact SUV segment. Tata Curvv will be available in both ICE and electric versions. Launch is expected later this year. To understand its potential, here’s a quick comparison of Tata Curvv Vs. Hyundai Creta Vs. Maruti Grand Vitara.

Tata Curvv vs Creta vs Grand Vitara – Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the Tata Curvv holds its ground impressively. It boasts a length of 4308 mm, slightly shorter than the Hyundai Creta’s 4330 mm and that of the Maruti Grand Vitara’s 4345 mm. The Curvv also showcases a width of 1810 mm, surpassing both the Creta and the Grand Vitara, which measure 1790 mm and 1795 mm, respectively.

When it comes to height, the Tata Curvv stands at 1630 mm, marginally shorter than the Creta’s 1635 mm and the Grand Vitara’s 1645 mm. The wheelbase of the Curvv is measured at 2560 mm, falling behind the Creta’s 2610 mm and the Grand Vitara’s 2600 mm. In terms of practicality, the Tata Curvv provides a commendable 422 litres of boot space, competing closely with the Creta’s 433 litres, while information on the Grand Vitara’s boot space is not available.

Tata Curvv Vs. rivals – Petrol engine options

Tata Curvv will be getting both petrol and diesel engine options, borrowed from Nexon. The 1.2-litre petrol motor will be available in a higher state of tune. It will generate 125 PS of max power and 225 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices are expected to include 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT. Hyundai Creta has two petrol engine options – a 115 PS 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit. Torque output is 144 Nm and 253 Nm, respectively.

Maruti Grand Vitara has a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine options. Output is 103 PS / 137 Nm and 116 PS / 141 Nm, respectively. As is evident, Creta has better numbers to show with the turbo petrol engine. Grand Vitara is placed third, although its mileage of 27.97 km/l with the strong hybrid powertrain is unbeatable. Other USPs of Maruti Grand Vitara include its e-CVT gearbox (strong hybrid) and an optional AWD (mild hybrid manual variant).

Tata Curvv Vs. rivals – Diesel engine options

Tata Curvv will be getting the 1.5-litre diesel engine from Nexon. It generates 115 PS and 260 Nm. While a 6-speed manual transmission is confirmed, details about automatic transmission for Curvv are yet to be revealed. Creta’s 1.5-litre diesel engine generates 116 PS and 250 Nm. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 6-speed AT. As is evident, Curvv has a slight edge in terms of torque output. In the compact SUV segment, Curvv will be the third car after Creta and Seltos to continue with a diesel powertrain. Grand Vitara and other compact SUVs are petrol-only models.

Tata Curvv vs. rivals – Features

While Curvv’s equipment list is yet to be revealed, one can expect a comprehensive range of premium and advanced features. It will include ADAS, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, large touchscreen and digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, premium JBL sound system, 360° camera and tyre pressure monitoring system. Right now, the best option in terms of features is apparently Hyundai Creta. Maruti Grand Vitara is also quite well-equipped, although it lacks ADAS. It is expected that Grand Vitara will get ADAS later this year.

Tata Curvv vs. rivals – Pricing

Tata could announce an attractive, introductory pricing for Curvv, which will be lower than rivals. It could be applicable for a limited time period or a specific number of bookings. As of now, Maruti Grand Vitara is the most affordable. It is available in the price range of Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh. Creta is priced in the range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh. Tata Curvv is expected to be offered in the range of Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 17 lakh.