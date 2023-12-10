HomeCar NewsTata Sales Breakup Nov 2023 - Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Altroz,...

Tata Sales Breakup Nov 2023 – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Altroz, Tigor

Nabanita Singha Roy
Nabanita Singha Roy
New Tata Harrier
New Tata Harrier. Image – Hitesh Patel.

Tata Motors sales registered a stagnant performance YoY while MoM registering a decline for Nov 2023

Tata Motors, one of India’s leading automotive manufacturers, registered a nuanced pattern in the sales performance of its various car models for Nov 2023. The data presents a snapshot of both consistent performers and notable changes in sales.

Tata Sales Breakup Nov 2023

Despite being India’s top selling SUV, the Nexon/EV experienced a marginal decrease in sales, dropping from 15,871 units in November 2022 to 14,916 units in November 2023. This represents a 6.02% decrease in sales year-on-year (YoY).

Tata sales breakup Nov 2023 vs Nov 2022 - YoY comparison
Tata sales breakup Nov 2023 vs Nov 2022 – YoY comparison

Tata Punch stood out with a significant increase in sales, rising from 12,131 units in November 2022 to 14,383 units in November 2023, marking an impressive 18.56% growth YoY. Tiago and its EV variant saw a modest growth, selling 5,508 units in November 2023 compared to 5,097 units in the same period last year, reflecting an 8.06% increase.

On the other hand, the Altroz experienced a slight decline, selling 4,955 units in November 2023 versus 5,084 units in November 2022, representing a 2.54% decrease YoY. Sales of the Harrier showed a positive trend, with 2,326 units sold in November 2023 compared to 2,119 units in the corresponding period last year, indicating a 9.77% increase. Safari witnessed a substantial surge in sales, reaching 2,207 units in November 2023 from 1,437 units in November 2022, exhibiting an impressive 53.58% growth YoY.

Tata sales breakup Nov 2023 vs Oct 2023 - MoM comparison
Tata sales breakup Nov 2023 vs Oct 2023 – MoM comparison

Tigor and its EV variant saw a notable decline in sales, plummeting to 1,775 units in November 2023 from 4,301 units in November 2022, signifying a significant 58.73% decrease YoY. The total sales for Tata Motors in November 2023 stood at 46,070 units, showing a minimal increase of 30 units compared to the same period last year.

Month on Month performance

Nexon / EV model experienced a notable decline in sales, dropping from 16,887 units in October 2023 to 14,916 units in November 2023, marking an 11.67% decrease month-on-month (MoM). Similarly, Punch witnessed a decrease, selling 14,383 units in November 2023 compared to 15,317 units in October 2023, representing a 6.10% decline MoM.

Sales for the Tiago and its EV variant showed a slight increase, rising from 5,356 units in October 2023 to 5,508 units in November 2023, reflecting a 2.84% growth MoM. Altroz experienced a significant drop in sales, selling 4,955 units in November 2023 compared to 5,984 units in October 2023, marking a notable 17.20% decrease MoM.

Sales of the Harrier saw a positive trend, with 2,326 units sold in November 2023 compared to 1,896 units in October 2023, indicating a substantial 22.68% increase MoM. Safari witnessed an impressive surge in sales, reaching 2,207 units in November 2023 from 1,340 units in October 2023, exhibiting a remarkable 64.70% growth MoM.

Sales of the Tigor and its EV variant also showed growth, rising to 1,775 units in November 2023 from 1,563 units in October 2023, representing a 13.56% increase MoM. The total sales for Tata Motors in November 2023 stood at 46,070 units, indicating a decline of 2,273 units compared to October 2023. 

