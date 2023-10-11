Tata Sales Breakup Sep 2023 – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Harrier, Safari, Altroz, Tigor

After a long time Tata Motors has posted a YoY on decline in car sales for two consecutive months

Tata Motors is facing a challenging period as their sales have experienced a decline for the past two months. In September 2023, the company reported a 6% year-on-year (YoY) drop in car sales. Meanwhile, Mahindra, the fourth-largest brand, is gaining ground and poses a potential threat to dethrone Tata Motors from the No 3 spot.

Tata Car Sales Breakup Sep 2023

Tata Motors’ extensive portfolio includes popular models like the Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Altroz, Tigor, Harrier, and Safari. Among these, the Nexon has shown resilience with growth in sales due to its updated version launched last month. In September 2023, Tata Motors sold 44,810 units, representing a 5.97% decrease compared to September 2022. Here is a detailed breakdown of Tata Motors’ car sales in September 2023 compared to September 2022 (YoY) and August 2023 (MoM):

Nexon regained No 1 position in the Tata Motors lineup. It registered sales of 15,325 units in September 2023 compared to 14,518 units in September 2022, marking a 5.56% growth YoY and holding a 34.20% share. Punch micro SUV was No 2 with 13,036 units sold in September 2023, up from 12,251 units in the same month the previous year, representing a 6.41% YoY growth, accounting for 29.09% of the total share.

Next is Tiago with 6,789 units sold in September 2023. There was a decrease from 6,936 units in September 2022, resulting in a -2.12% YoY decline. Altroz sales soared to 6,684 units in September 2023, compared to 5,227 units in September 2022, indicating a substantial 27.87% YoY growth, with a 14.92% share. A significant downturn was observed in Tigor’s sales with only 1,534 units sold in September 2023, compared to 3,700 units in the same period last year, reflecting a -58.54% YoY decline, accounting for 3.42% of the total share.

A sharp drop was seen in Harrier sales, with 926 units sold in September 2023, down from 2,993 units in September 2022, marking a -69.06% YoY decline and holding a 2.07% share. Sales of Safari were also affected, with 516 units sold in September 2023 compared to 2,030 units in September 2022, resulting in a -74.58% YoY decline and a 1.15% share. Tata Motors is getting ready to launch updated Harrier and Safari which will help them boost sales in coming months.

Month-on-Month (MoM) Sales Comparison – Sep 2023 vs. Aug 2023:

Tata Motors reported a 1.55% decline in car sales in September 2023 compared to August 2023. Nexon witnessed a remarkable MoM growth of 90.40%, with 15,325 units sold in September 2023, up from 8,049 units in August 2023, claiming a 17.68% share. Punch faced a MoM decline, with sales dropping to 13,036 units in September 2023, down from 14,523 units in August 2023, reflecting a -10.24% decline and holding a 31.91% share.

Tiago also struggled, with sales of 6,789 units in September 2023, down from 9,463 units in August 2023, marking a -28.26% MoM decline and holding a 20.79% share. Altroz experienced a MoM decrease, with 6,684 units sold in September 2023 compared to 7,825 units in August 2023, reflecting a -14.58% decline and accounting for 17.19% of the total share.

Tigor sales took a hit, with only 1,534 units sold in September 2023, down from 2,947 units in August 2023, representing a -47.95% MoM decline, with a 6.47% share. Harrier sales faced a substantial MoM downturn, with 926 units sold in September 2023, down from 1,689 units in August 2023, marking a -45.17% MoM decline and holding a 3.71% share. Sales of Safari were also impacted, with 516 units sold in September 2023 compared to 1,019 units in August 2023, reflecting a -49.36% MoM decline and a 2.24% share.

The decline in Tata Motors’ car sales in September 2023, both on a YoY and MoM basis, poses a significant challenge to the company’s market position. The competition is heating up, with Mahindra inching closer to Tata Motors, making it essential for the company to devise effective strategies to regain its sales momentum in the Indian car market.