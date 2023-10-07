New Tata Safari Brochure Reveals Variant-Wise Features – No Petrol

The sole 2.0L turbo diesel engine sourced from Stellantis makes 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque, mated to either a 6MT or 6TC

Many regard Tata Safari as India’s first indigenous VIP car with utmost care for back seat dwellers. The claim holds true even today and the new Tata Safari facelift takes that notion to a whole new level. Tata Safari facelift brochure has been leaked, revealing variant-wise features and detailing about the car’s new Personas.

Tata Safari Facelift Brochure – Mid-size SUV King?

Main strength seems to be pampering 2nd-row passengers. Even today, Safari is the only vehicle with ventilated 2nd-row seats under Rs. 1 crore mark and the facelift adds comfort headrests and rear sunshades along with electrically operated Boss Mode feature and configurable ambient lighting around its panoramic sunroof.

There is a radical new design, inspired by Curvv concept. New fascia has a parametric studded grill with a cascading effect, headlights are now vertically arranged. Dashboard is re-designed too and features radical updates. The letter-based trim nomenclature is gone, replaced with word-based trim names – Smart, Pure, Adventure and Accomplished.

2023 Tata Safari Smart (O) Variant

This brochure lists all the features that each trim level will come equipped with. For starters, base Smart trim has LED projector headlights, connected LED tail lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, illuminated steering with tilt and telescopic adjustment, auto climate control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, height adjust front seatbelts, perimetric alarm system, 2nd and 3rd row AC vents, roof rails, manual ‘Boss Mode’ and more.

As per standard safety features, Tata is offering 6 airbags, all four disc brakes, ESP, hill hold, TCS, roll over mitigation, corner stability control, brake disc wiping, ABS, EBD, TPMS, rear parking sensors, 3-point seatbelts, central locking and more. This is a significant upgrade when compared to the current Safari XE base model.

2023 Tata Safari Pure (O) Variant

Since Smart (O) covered the basics, Pure (O) concentrates on adding certain basic feel-good features. Like a 10.24-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 6-speaker setup, steering mounted controls, rear camera, electrically folding ORVM, rear washer and wiper, remote central locking and more.

2023 Tata Safari Adventure Variant

From Adventure variant onwards, Tata offers 18-inch alloy wheels, Caravan Tan interior theme, a soft-touch dashboard, cruise control, Terrain Response Modes, ambient lighting, LED fog lights, follow-me headlights, rear defogger, push-button start, rear window shade, rear armrest, front armrest with cooled storage, auto up/down driver’s window, drive modes and more.

2023 Tata Safari Adventure+ and Adventure+ Dark Variants

With this variant, Tata adds a panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, front parking sensors, auto headlights, auto wipers, wireless phone charger, an air purifier among others. With automatic variants, paddle shifters and smart E-shifter is part of the package too. Adventure+ is where Tata’s Dark Editions begin. On top of Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark gets Blackstone interior theme, 19-inch alloys with aero inserts, and multiple #Dark Edition badging.

2023 Tata Safari Adventure+ A Variant

You might have guessed it. ‘A’ in Adventure+ A stands for ADAS. Tata is offering 11 ADAS features with Safari facelift, including adaptive cruise control along with advanced ESP and driver doze-off alert. If priced right, Adventure+ trim level and its variants have all the potential to be the most VFM trim level in Safari lineup.

2023 Tata Safari Accomplished and Accomplished Dark Variants

With Accomplished variant onwards, it is an absolute tech fest. We’re talking about 19-inch Spider alloy wheels, driver’s knee airbag (7 airbags), advanced ESP with driver doze off, hill descent control, powered tailgate with gesture control, sequential LED turn indicators, welcome and goodbye function with front and rear LED signatures, LED cornering fog lights, rear fog lamps and more.

On the inside, features are wow-worthy. Starting with auto-dimming IRVM, bejeweled Terrain Response Mode selector, JBL audio modes with 9-speaker JBL system, winged comfort head restraints for 2nd row, ventilated and powered front seats, dual zone climate control, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, Oyster White and Titan Brown interior theme, electrically operated Boss Mode and more. Accomplished Dark gets Blackstone interior, black 19-inch alloys and #Dark badging.

2023 Tata Safari Accomplished+ and Accomplished+ Dark Variants

This is the top-spec variant and gets all the bells and whistles. For starters, 11 ADAS features, iRA 2.0 connected vehicle tech, 10 speaker JBL system along with 2nd row ventilated seats. On top of all these, Accomplished+ Dark brings Blackstone interior theme, Blackstone 19-inch alloys with aero inserts and #Dark badging.

All the variants get OMEGARC platform derived from Land Rover and Stellantis-sourced 2.0L turbo diesel engine that develops 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. Gearbox choices are as they were before too – a 6-speed MT and 6-speed TC. No signs of a turbo-petrol engine yet. Electric variants of both Harrier and Safari facelifts will debut soon. Tata will announce full variant-wise pricing in the coming days.