Tesla Model 3 Refreshed For The First Time – Sharper And Better?

With the new aerodynamic design, Tesla Model 3 refreshed for MY2024 boasts up to 12% improvement in range

Model 3 is one of the best-sellers for Tesla and has contributed significantly to brand’s global presence. Launched six years ago, Tesla Model 3 followed a similar design DNA as its bigger brother Model S. New design seems to be exclusive to European and Middle-East markets with RWD and LR variants and US-launch will follow soon.

Tesla Model 3 Refreshed – Cleaner lines FTW!

Tesla’s aerodynamic and swoopy egg-shaped profile crammed into a mid-size Model 3 body looked awkward. Design and styling were never Tesla’s forte, which was amplified with Model 3. The refreshed design looks visually sharper and better than current Model 3. The headlights are now sleeker with a more angular LED DRL pattern.

Couple that with the new lines and contours, contribute to a more handsome fascia. The cuts in lower bumper on previous Model 3 are gone with this new design. Side profile remains similar to previous model, though. The 19″ alloy wheels get a new finish, but design is kept identical. Overall rear design is kept similar, except for new tail lights.

These LED tail light signatures remind me of Renault Kiger’s. Tesla badging on the rear is replaced with ‘TESLA’ lettering, which looks neater. Design changes on the inside are far more prominent. Dashboard is now a lot more flatter and less layered than before.

A closer look at the new @Tesla Model 3, inside and out. pic.twitter.com/791uHToNi5 — InsideEVs (@InsideEVs) September 1, 2023

There’s an LED ambient light line that runs across the doors into dashboard and the other door, which looks sophisticated. The 15″ main infotainment screen gets smaller bezels and still houses instrumentation readouts as well. Below it, there’s a wireless charging pad that can house two phones. Steering wheel has a new design and gets similar steering-mounted controls to Model S and Model X.

More range than its predecessor

Rear AC vents are repositioned as the refreshed Tesla Model 3 has an 8″ digital display in that spot. This screen shows rear seat heating, climate controls and acts as rear infotainment package as well. We hope Tesla has taken significant strides in interior quality, fit and finish as it was one of the sore points. Acoustic glass and improved sound insulation should help in that regard.

Tesla is adding two new colours, Ultra Red and Stealth Grey. With refreshed Model 3, Tesla claims enhanced aerodynamics has led to a greater range as well. Current Tesla Model 3 claims a WLTP range of 305 miles with RWD variant and 374 miles with LR (Long Range) variant. In contrast, new and updated Model 3 promises a WLTP range of 344 miles (554 km), and 421 miles (678 km) respectively. This is around a 12% improvement.

0-100 km/h sprint takes 6.1 seconds with RWD variant and 4.4 seconds with LR AWD variant. Tesla has updated Model 3’s music system with 17 speakers on LR variant including, 2 subwoofers and 2 amplifiers. Deliveries will commence in late October for European and Middle-East markets. North American model will debut later. India launch possibilities are next to zero.