Thar Vs. Jimny Sales – Users Prefer The Gangsta Look

While Jimny is a global bestseller, it hasn’t been able to beat Mahindra Thar in monthly sales

Launched earlier this year in June, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the first direct rival to Mahindra Thar. There’s Force Gurkha as well in off-road segment, but it appears to be in an entirely different league. From a sales perspective, the primary competition is currently between Thar Vs. Jimny.

Thar sales unaffected by Jimny’s entry

Based on sales data of August, September and October, it becomes clear that Thar remains to be the favourite among off-road enthusiasts. Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door did have a great start in the initial months after launch. But the fascination to try something new appears to be fading with time. On the other hand, Mahindra Thar continues to deliver consistent sales numbers.

In August, Thar recorded sales of 5,951 units in comparison to 3,104 units of Jimny. In September, the numbers were 5,417 for Thar and 2,651 for Jimny. MoM growth was negative for both SUVs in September. Thar sales in October were at 5,593 units, as compared to 1,852 units of Jimny. As is evident, Jimny sales have been continuously declining. In comparison, Thar sales are consistently above the 5K mark.

While Thar may have higher numbers of show in domestic market, Jimny may be close or even ahead if export numbers are included in the calculation. Unlike Thar that is currently available only in India, Maruti Suzuki manufactures and exports the 3-door Jimny to several international markets. Even the 5-door Jimny has started reaching international locations. Earlier this month, the 5-door Jimny was launched in South Africa. It became the first country to get both the 3-door and 5-door versions.

Mahindra is also working on plans to introduce Thar at international locations. The company had earlier stated that an entirely new design could be used for Thar meant for export markets. It will help avoid any design trademark issues that the company had to face in the past. A positive development occurred in July 2023, when the ban on Roxor was lifted in the USA.

Why Thar is preferred more than Jimny?

There are multiple reasons why Thar remains the favourite. One obvious factor is Thar’s dominating street presence. It’s what people prefer across badass roads and traffic. Jimny also has a rugged profile. But it lacks the powerful looks that Thar delivers with ease. Another reason is Thar’s multiple engine options, as compared to Jimny’s single petrol unit.

Engine options for Thar include a 118 PS 1.5-litre diesel, a 130 PS 2.2-litre diesel and 150 PS 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. Jimny has a 1.5-litre petrol motor that makes 104.8 PS and 134.2 Nm. Transmission choices include 5MT and 4AT. While Mahindra Thar is available in both RWD and 4WD options, Jimny has only 4WD.

In terms of pricing, Thar has a lower starting price. The RWD variant starts at Rs 10.98 lakh. 4WD variants are available at a starting price of Rs 14.03 lakh. In comparison, 4WD Jimny starts at Rs 12.74 lakh.