Force Gurkha Pickup Spied – Testing Continues, Rival Scorpio N Pikup

The affordable lifestyle pickup truck segment in India died with Tata Xenon XT. As of now, India only gets two pickup trucks – Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux at a much higher price point. Is this the opportunity for Force Motors to launch Gurkha Pickup? Will it launch before Mahindra Scorpio N Pikup? Gurkha pickup test mules have been spotted again, hinting at a launch in the future.

Force Gurkha Pickup Spied – Launch Likely

This is not the first time Force Gurkha pickup truck test mules have been spied on. Previously, there were rumours about Force Gurkha pickup truck being inducted into the Indian Armed Forces. Force Gurkha pickup test mules with soft top were spotted testing multiple times too. The contract, however, went to Toyota to induct Hilux pickup trucks.

But seeing Force Motors continuing testing suggests that there is a good probability of a launch in PV segment as an affordable lifestyle pickup truck. Indian automotive market has matured considerably from Tata Xenon XT days. We hope Force Motors doesn’t launch a CV version of the same, creating a convoluted situation. Looking at load bay connected to passenger cabin, CV version of Gurkha pickup is less likely.

What will it pack?

Going by Force Motors’ previous launches and test mules, we would say that Gurkha pickup truck is the same vehicle as Cruiser MUV with few modifications. In this sense, Cruiser MUV had a large 3rd-row jump seat arrangement that could house 8 passengers. This area has been converted into a load bed for utilitarian purposes. Similar to Ksatria range showcased in Indonesia.

Cruiser MUV’s conventional headlight setup will be replaced with a more sophisticated one from Gurkha SUV. This headlight setup features a circular LED DRL setup too. In the video by Power Stroke PS Youtube channel credited to Senthil Kathirvel, we can see bonnet-mounted LED turn indicators from Gurkha too. These look swanky and remind me of Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Gurkha pickup dons the same 18-inch alloy wheels as upcoming 5-door Gurkha. On the inside, Force Motors offers the same interior on both Gurkha SUV and Cruiser MUV and we would wager Gurkha pickup will get the same as well. Power windows, remote locking, dual airbags, manual AC, circular AC vents, aftermarket infotainment screen and more.

Fitting rival to upcoming Scorpio N Pikup?

Mechanically, Gurkha pickup will feature the same 2.6L FM CR turbo diesel engine as the rest of Force trucks, buses and other UVs. This engine may generate 90 bhp and 250 Nm, mated to a 5-speed MT, 4X4 transfer case and mechanically lockable front and rear suspension as standard.

However, we think Force Motors should probably reconsider its pricing strategy to push meaningful volumes. Gurkha SUV costs Rs. 15.1 lakh (ex-sh) and Gurkha pickup could cost Rs. 16 lakh to Rs. 16.5 lakh. It will rival the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Pikup along with Isuzu V-Cross. Gurkha pickup might launch in 2024 after 5-door Gurkha.