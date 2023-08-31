Top 10 150cc To 200cc Motorcycles July 2023 – Unicorn, Pulsar, Apache, MT15, R15

150cc-200cc motorcycles July 2023 Sales – Honda Unicorn Sees Explosive Growth, While Bajaj Pulsar Faces Decline

In the ever-evolving landscape of the Indian motorcycle market, the 150cc-200cc segment witnessed a rollercoaster of sales performance in July 2023. Honda Unicorn emerged as the undisputed leader, while some other familiar names saw a reshuffling of their ranks. Let’s dive into the highlights of the sales report for the month.

Honda Unicorn: A Unicorn Among Horses

Honda Unicorn, a name synonymous with reliability, surged ahead with an astonishing 258.11% YoY growth. In July 2023, it sold an impressive 40,119 units compared to just 11,203 units in the same month last year. With a 28.36% market share, the Unicorn is proving to be a formidable force in the 150cc-200cc segment.

Contrastingly, Bajaj Pulsar faced a temporary setback with a YoY decline of -16.17%. Pulsar sold 34,688 units in July 2023, compared to 41,380 units in July 2022. Despite this dip, it retains a substantial 24.52% market share.

TVS Apache and Yamaha FZ: Steady Performers

TVS Apache and Yamaha FZ remained steady performers in the segment. TVS Apache sold 22,435 units, with a -7.38% YoY change, while Yamaha FZ reported 16,651 units, down by -12.31% compared to the same month last year. They commanded 15.86% and 11.77% market shares, respectively. Yamaha R15, with 10,705 units sold, enjoyed a 14.38% YoY growth, securing a 7.57% market share. It’s steadily gaining popularity among enthusiasts.

Yamaha MT 15, Hero XPULSE 200, and Hero Xtreme 160R/200 experienced negative growth rates of -30.73%, -33.21%, and -65.05% YoY, respectively. These motorcycles contributed 4.10%, 2.57%, and 0.68% to the market share, respectively. On a positive note, KTM 200 and Suzuki GIXXER showcased remarkable performances with 76.54% and 59.43% YoY growth rates, securing 2.01% and 1.65% market shares, respectively.

Minor Players: Kawasaki, Honda, and Others

Bajaj Avenger continued its stable performance, selling 1,245 units, with an 8.92% YoY growth. Meanwhile, Kawasaki W175 made its presence felt with 41 units, capturing 0.03% of the market share. However, some models like Honda X Blade, Honda HORNET 2.0, and Honda CB200X reported zero sales in July 2023.

Overall Market Snapshot

In total, the 150cc-200cc motorcycle segment witnessed a healthy growth rate of 9.83% YoY, with a cumulative sale of 1,41,448 units in July 2023, compared to 1,28,786 units in the same period last year. As the market continues to evolve, manufacturers are strategizing to cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of Indian consumers. With new motorcycle launches planned, the coming months promise to be an exciting time for motorcycle enthusiasts in India.