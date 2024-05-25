Top 10 Car Exports April 2024 – Verna, DZire, City, Baleno, Jimny, Swift, Elevate

Hyundai Verna continued to hold on to its No. 1 spot, a position it shot up to in March 2024 as well from a No. 7 spot in February

Car exports in April 2024 have grown by 21.10% YoY to 49,553 units. This was 8,633 units volume growth over 40,920 units shipped in April 2023. MoM sales however, fell drastically when compared to 61,950 units exported in March 2024.

Car Exports April 2024 – Hyundai Verna is the Lead

First on the list of passenger vehicle shipments in April 2024 was the Hyundai Verna. This No. 1 position was achieved both in March and April 2024 from a No. 7 spot in February 2024. Exports stood at 4,499 units last month, a 13.24% growth from 3,973 units shipped in April 2023 to command a 9.08% market share. Hyundai exports the Verna to markets across the Middle East and Africa and also to some parts of Asia and Latin America.

It was followed close behind by the Maruti DZire sedan at No. 2 with a significant 151.90% YoY growth to 4,242 units in April 2024 from 1,684 units shipped in April 2023. Honda City exports also surged 83.28% YoY to 3,836 units while Maruti Baleno exports dipped 8.85% from 4,179 units shipped in April 2023 to just 3,809 units in the past month.

Even as Maruti Jimny has not been well received in domestic markets, its export figures show off its global popularity with 3,642 units exported last month, significantly ahead of the Aura (3,407 units) and Grand i10 (2,925 units). The Aura and Grand i10 have seen triple digit growth of 196.52% and 266.54% over exports in April 2023.

Maruti Swift was at No. 8 on this export list in April 2024 with 2,620 units dispatched, a 10.55% YoY de-growth from 2,929 units exported in April 2023. Honda Elevate, 5 seater SUV, launched in September 2023, amassed exports of 2,500 units. The Fronx has seen an 11727.78% YoY growth in exports to 2,129 units from 18 units shipped in April 2023. Lower down the list was also the HyRyder (1,794 units), Grand Vitara (1,623 units), Venue (1,449 units), Virtus (1,313 units), S-Presso (1,275 units) and Ertiga (1,024 units).

Sub-1000 unit Car Exports April 2024

Passenger vehicles that were unable to surpass the 1000 unit mark in terms of exports included the Alcazar of which only 941 units were shipped last month, though it showed off a 21.42% YoY growth. There was also the Sonet (940 units), a 78.13% YoY decline over 4,206 units sold in April 2023. The list also included the Carens (720 units), Tiguan (690 units), Ciaz (570 units), Seltos (564 units), Sunny (561 units) and XUV700 (428 units).

Lower down on the sales list, most of the models showed off a YoY de-growth. Celerio exports fell to 404 units while Alto exports dipped to 350 units. The relatively new Citroen C3 Aircross recorded 317 unit exports. While the i20 reported 265 unit exports along with the Eeco at 263 units, exports of the Honda Amaze went up hugely to 180 units, a gigantic 4400% YoY growth from just 4 units shipped in April 2023.

The list also had Scorpio (99 units), Magnite (78 units), Kushaq (50 units), EC3 (26 units), Exter (13 units), Ignis (12 units), Bolero (5 units) and Triber (4 units). Exports of XUV400 and Kiger were at 2 units each while there was just 1 unit of Kiger and Creta exported last month.