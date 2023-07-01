Maruti Sales June 2023 – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Jimny, Fronx

Maruti Suzuki has posted an 8.43 percent YoY growth in PV sales boosted by rising demand for utility vehicles while exports fell significantly

Maruti Suzuki’s total sales (domestic + exports) in June 2023 saw a 2 percent growth to 1,59,418 units, up from 1,55,857 units sold in June 2022. While growth was seen across total domestic sales, it was exports that showed off a YoY and YTD de-growth.

We break up these sales further into domestic passenger vehicle sales which stood at 1,33,027 units in June 2023, up 8.43 percent from 1,22,685 units sold in June 2022. It was however, a MoM de-growth of 7.43 percent when compared to 1,43,708 units sold in May 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales June 2023

The passenger vehicle segment had the Alto and S-Presso, in the mini segment post a marginal YoY de-growth to 14,054 units, down from 14,442 units sold in June 2022. YTD sales also fell to 40,400 units in the FY 2023-24 period from 48,987 units sold in FY 2022-23.

Of the compact segment, that included the likes of Baleno, Celerio, DZire, Ignis, Swift, TourS and WagonR, sales fell to 64,471 units in June 2023 from 77,746 units sold in June 2022. However, YTD sales were somewhat better with a growth to 2,10,825 units in the FY2023-24 period from 2,04,877 units sold in the same period last year.

Ciaz sales also improved YoY to 1,744 units from 1,507 units sold in June 2022 while YTD sales stood at 3,753 units in FY 2023-24 from 2,672 units sold in FY 2022-23. This took total PV sales down to 80,269 units in June 2023 from 93,695 units sold in June 2022. YTD sales were also in the red, with 2,54,978 units sold in FY 2023-24 period from 2,56,536 units sold in FY 2022-23.

Performance in the utility vehicle segment was noteworthy. Sales in this segment improved 130 percent YoY to 43,404 units in June 2023, up from 18,860 units sold in June 2022. YTD sales also grew to 1,26,401 units in FY 2023-24 period from 80,852 units sold in the same period last year.

Sales of the Eeco van also dipped YoY to 9,354 units but improved in YTD sales to 32,676 units. LCV sales (Super Carry) in June 2023 dipped to 2,993 units from 3,025 units sold in June 2022. It was also lower on an YTD basis, down to 8,079 units in FY 2023-24 from 10,817 units sold in FY 2022-23.

This took total domestic sales – that included PV+LCV up to 1,36,019 units in June 2023 from 1,25,710 units sold in June 2022. YTD sales also improved to 4,22,134 units in the FY 2023-24 period from 3,79,971 units sold in FY 2022-23.

Maruti Suzuki also sells certain models to Toyota Kirloskar Motors. Sales of these models dipped on a YoY basis to 3,629 units, down from 6,314 units sold in June 2022. YTD sales also fell to 12,678 units in the FY 2023-24 period from 18,523 units sold in FY 2022-23.

Maruti Suzuki’s exports suffered a setback and declined by 17 percent to 19,770 units exported in June 2023, as against 23,833 units exported in the same month last year. YTD exports also fell to 63,218 units from 69,437 units sold in the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki Q2 and H1 Sales

In the Q2 2023 period, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 4,14,055 units, up 12.16 percent from 3,69,154 units sold in Q2 2022. It was however, a de-growth of 3.16 percent when compared to 4,27,578 units sold in Q1 2023. Taking into account the H1 2023 period, Maruti Suzuki sales were up 9.89 percent to 8,41,633 units from 7,65,887 units sold in H1 2022 thus relating to a 75,746 unit volume growth.

Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for the new Invicto that is set to launch in the premium MPV space. This will be sourced from Toyota and will go on to be the company’s flagship model which will be retailed exclusively via the Maruti Suzuki Nexa outlets. Maruti Invicto will launch on 5th July 2023.