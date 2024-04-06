Top 10 Cars Mar 2024 (YoY vs MoM) – Punch, Creta, Swift, Scorpio, Baleno, Ertiga

Tata Punch took the top spot for the 2nd consecutive month – In Top 10 Cars Mar 2024, there were 6 Maruti cars, 4 others were all SUVs

Top 10 cars registered sales of 1,56,294 units in March 2024, marking a notable growth of 13.13% compared to the same period last year. With an increasing focus on compact SUVs and electric vehicles, automakers are gearing up to meet the evolving demands of Indian consumers in the coming months. Let’s take a look at the top 10 cars sold in India for March 2024.

Top 10 Cars Mar 2024 vs Mar 2023 – YoY comparison

Tata Punch and its electric counterpart dominated the market with an impressive sales figure of 17,547 units, marking a significant increase from the previous year’s performance. This surge represents a remarkable growth of 61.07%, indicating a strong preference for compact SUVs among Indian consumers. Securing the second position, the Hyundai Creta maintained a formidable presence with 16,458 units sold in March 2024. While experiencing a growth of 17.34% year-on-year, the Creta continues to be a popular choice in the SUV segment.

Despite facing a slight decline compared to the previous year, Maruti WagonR remained a consistent performer with 16,368 units sold. Its versatile design and fuel efficiency appeal to a broad spectrum of buyers, contributing to its enduring popularity. Maruti Dzire retained its position among the top contenders, registering sales of 15,894 units in March 2024. With a growth rate of 18.67% year-on-year, this compact sedan continues to attract buyers with its blend of style, comfort, and affordability.

While experiencing a marginal decline in sales, the Maruti Swift secured the fifth spot with 15,728 units sold. Maruti is getting ready to launch new gen Swift in India in a few weeks.. With 15,588 units sold, the Maruti Baleno maintained its position as a popular premium hatchback in the Indian market. Although witnessing a slight decrease in sales, the Baleno continues to offer a winning combination of style, features, and value for money.

Making a significant leap in sales, the Mahindra Scorpio/N climbed to the seventh position with 15,151 units sold in March 2024. This surge represents an impressive growth rate of 72.41% year-on-year, reflecting renewed interest in mid-size SUVs. Maruti Ertiga maintained its appeal among Indian families, recording sales of 14,888 units. With a growth rate of 64.91% compared to the previous year, the Ertiga continues to lead the MPV segment with its spacious interiors and fuel-efficient performance.

Despite experiencing a slight decline in sales, the Maruti Brezza remained a popular choice among compact SUV enthusiasts, with 14,614 units sold. Its rugged design and feature-packed interiors contribute to its enduring popularity in the market. Rounding off the top 10 list is the Tata Nexon and its electric variant, with 14,058 units sold in March 2024. Despite facing a marginal decline in sales, the Nexon continues to appeal to eco-conscious buyers seeking a blend of performance and sustainability.

Top 10 Cars Mar 2024 vs Feb 2024 – MoM comparison

Compared to Feb 2024, top 10 cars sales grew by 6.17% in March 2024. At the top is Punch in March 2024. However, Punch marked a decrease of 4.83% from the previous month’s figures. Hyundai Creta posted a positive growth of 7.74% compared to February 2024. Maruti WagonR recorded 16,368 units sold in March 2024, marking a decrease of 15.68% from February 2024.

Maruti Dzire witnessed marginal growth, with 15,894 units sold in March 2024, representing a modest increase of 0.36% compared to the previous month. Maruti Swift secured 15,728 units in March 2024, marking a significant growth of 19.47% from February 2024. Maruti Baleno maintained its position with 15,588 units sold in March 2024. However, this marked a decrease of 11.01% compared to the previous month.

Mahindra Scorpio/N saw consistent performance with 15,151 units sold in March 2024, reflecting a marginal increase of 0.66% from February 2024. Maruti Ertiga experienced a slight decrease in sales, recording 14,888 units sold in March 2024. This marked a decrease of 4.07% compared to the previous month. Maruti Brezza registered 14,614 units sold in March 2024, marking a decrease of 7.30% from February 2024. Tata Nexon experienced a slight decrease of 2.34%, from February 2024.