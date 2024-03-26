Suzuki Swift 4th Gen Model Unveiled In UK – Tiago, i10 Nios Rival

When compared to Hyundai i10 Nios and Tata Tiago, we can expect Maruti Suzuki Swift 4th Gen model to have more appeal on Indian audience

If there is one hatchback in India that has single-handedly defined its very segment, it has to be Maruti Suzuki Swift. Sure 800 and Baleno exist. But the scale at which Swift has touched lives in this country still remains unparalleled. There is a new 4th gen version of this vehicle on the horizon. It has recently debuted in the UK market.

Suzuki Swift 4th Gen Model Unveiled In UK

Currently in its 3rd generation, Swift is one of the best-selling hatchbacks in India. It primarily rivals the Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and because Citroen doesn’t market it as an SUV, C3 hatchback. The new 4th generation model is set to launch in India soon. Ahead of India launch, it debuted in the UK.

UK-spec Suzuki Swift is quite similar to Japan-spec model unveiled some time ago. Where dimensions are concerned, Swift measures 3,860 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width, 1,495 mm in height (FWD model) and has the same 2,450 mm wheelbase as 3rd gen model.

Speaking of 3rd gen model, the new upcoming 4th gen Swift is 15 mm longer. Overall silhouette is still unmistakably a Swift, but evolved with changing times aligning to buyer trends. We can see a slightly different fascia with a larger grill, a different headlight design with integrated LED DRLs, a clamshell bonnet and a sportier lower bumper.

Wheels are new and are likely to be 15-inchers. Over profile is still similar to current Swift. That said, the rear door handle position is now conventional, as opposed to C-pillar-mounted unit on current model. We can see new taillights, a new rear bumper with sportier appeal and a larger roof spoiler.

A new dashboard, a new engine

On the inside, there are a few changes when opposed to current 3rd generation model. The main difference is also the one that grabs all the attention. It is a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen which we have seen with other Maruti cars in India. It supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly.

Auto climate control panel is shared with the Baleno and other Marutis as well. Steering wheel is still the same, and so is its instrument cluster. India-spec version will miss all the ADAS features that are offered globally.

Where powertrains are concerned, 4th gen Swift and the 4th gen Dzire will feature a new Z-Series 1.2L 3-cylinder engine. When compared to the 4-cylinder engine on 3rd gen Swift, there could be a rise in NVH. Engine noise might be thrummy and both of these are characteristics of a 3-cylinder for mainstream market.

This engine is mated to a 12V mild hybrid setup and something similar may launch in India as well, owing to fuel efficiency-conscious demographic. Just like with 3rd Gen model, there will be a Sport version with a larger engine and no 3-door versions. There is an AWD variant too, and all of these will never launch in India.