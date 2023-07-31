Top 10 Electric Cars Q2 2023 – Tiago No 1, Nexon, XUV400, Comet

Tata Tiago, Nexon and Tigor commanded the list commanding a 71 percent market share

Electric car sales in India are increasing by leaps and bounds. In the 2nd quarter of the calendar year, sales of battery electric vehicles (BEV) stood at 26,794 units to command a 2.7 percent share in passenger vehicle sales. This was an increase from 21,109 units sold in Q1 2023. In comparison, Q1 2021 sales had stood at 2,384 units with a 0.3 percent market share.

Rising fuel prices are the primary reason that buyers are opting for electric vehicles. These BEVs are lower in pollutants, have no exhaust fumes and are quieter than vehicles with internal combustion engines. The segment is also backed by lucrative Government subsidies and tax benefits which has spurred up demand in the segment.

Top 10 Electric Cars Q2 2023 – Tata Motors leads with 71 percent market share

Top three models from Tata Motors were the Tiago, Nexon and Tigor. Tiago hatchback commanded sales of 10,695 units in Q2 2023 accounting for 40 percent market share. It was followed by the Nexon EV, sales of which touched 5,072 units in Q2 2023 with a 19 percent market share. The No. 3 model was also from Tata Motors with Tigor sales touching 3,257 units in Q2 2023. This electric sedan accounted for a 12 percent share in the past quarter.

XUV400 is the first electric SUV from Mahindra. This SUV stood at No. 4 on the list with sales at 2,234 units in Q2 2023 with 8 percent share in the BEV segment. It is priced from Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and currently commands a waiting period of around 6 months.

MG Comet EV is a relatively new entrant to this list. Launched recently in May 2023, it has still managed to amass sales of 1,914 units, commanding a 7 percent market share. The Comet EV is currently the most affordable electric car on sale in India. It comes in with a base price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), and is offered in Pace, Play, and Plush variants. There was also the MG ZS EV of which 1,747 units were sold in the past quarter.

Citroen eC3, Hyundai Ioniq, KiaEV6

Citroen eC3, electric version of the C3 hatchback, saw sales in Q2 2023 stood at 576 units with a 2 percent market share. The eC3 is priced from Rs. 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and offered in Live and Feel variants along with a Vibe pack.

Launched at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year, there were 449 units of the Hyundai Ioniq5 sold in Q2 2023 to command a 2 percent market share. It was followed by the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Kona with 279 and 159 units sold respectively in Q2 2023. Market shares stood at 1 percent.