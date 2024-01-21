Top 10 Motorcycles Dec 2023 – Splendor, Pulsar, Apache, Classic 350, Unicorn

Hero Passion registered the highest YoY growth at 1373.47 % even as MoM sales dipped 56.83%

Top 10 motorcycle sales in December 2023 has seen a marginal YoY improvement in demand by 3.17 percent while sales fell on a MoM basis down by 27.28 percent. Total sales in this list stood at 6,40,103 units in December 2023, as against 6,20,421 units sold in December 2022 while on a MoM basis, it was a de-growth over 8,80,174 units sold in November 2023.

Hero Splendor at No. 1 on Top 10 Motorcycle List

Hero Splendor topped the list with 2,27,748 units sold in December 2023 with a 1.02 percent YoY growth over 2,25,443 units sold in December 2022. This was a marginal growth of 2,305 units with the Splendor commanding a 35.58 percent share. MoM sales however, dipped by 9.19 percent from 2,50,786 units sold in November 2023.

At No. 2 was the Bajaj Pulsar with 1,06,734 units sold in the past month, a YoY growth of 42.75 percent from 74,768 units sold in December 2022. It was however a MoM decline of 18.15 percent when compared to 1,30,403 units sold in November 2023. Bajaj is also currently testing the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150 and N160 which also sees several feature and technology updates.

Honda Shine sales dipped both YoY and MoM to 85,144 units in December 2023 whereas there had been 87,760 units and 1,55,943 units sold in December 2022 and November 2023 respectively. It was the same case with Hero HF Deluxe, sales of which fell by 43.34 percent YoY and 47.56 percent MoM to 61,056 units. TVS Raider sales improved by 51.34 percent YoY to 39,443 units in December 2023 though sales dipped marginally by 0.97 percent on a MoM basis.

Hero Passion Posts 1373% YoY Growth

Lower down the list it was the Hero Passion that has seen outstanding improvement in December 2023 when sales escalated 1371.47 percent YoY to 33,551 units. There had been just 2,277 units sold in December 2022. MoM sales however, fell by 3.45 percent over 34,750 units sold in November 2023. Bajaj Platina faced a decline of 27.63%, selling 26,166 units in December 2023 compared to 36,157 units in December 2022.

TVS Apache experienced a slight decline of 3.04%, with 21,506 units sold in December 2023 compared to 22,181 units in December 2022. Royal Enfield Classic 350 demonstrated a modest 2.67% growth, selling 21,234 units in December 2023 compared to 20,682 units in December 2022. Honda Unicorn witnessed a marginal 1.07% growth, with 17,521 units sold in December 2023 compared to 17,335 units in December 2022.

YoY vs MoM performance

The total motorcycle sales in India for December 2023 reached 6,40,103 units, indicating a YoY growth of 3.17%. The total motorcycle sales in India for December 2023 reached 6,40,103 units, reflecting a substantial month-on-month decline of 27.28% from November 2023, where total sales stood at 8,80,174 units.

These variations indicate the influence of factors such as seasonality, consumer preferences, and economic conditions on the Indian motorcycle market. Manufacturers will closely monitor these trends to strategize for the months ahead and adapt to the evolving market dynamics.