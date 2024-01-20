Top 10 Scooters Dec 2023 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ola, Chetak, iQube, Pleasure

Bajaj Chetak recorded the highest YoY growth of 277.70% in December 2023, whereas MoM sales improved by 53.54%

Scooter sales in India in December 2023 saw the same names in the top 10 list with some changes in performance. Honda Activa topped the list, leading in scooter sales by a huge margin and the only scooter to cross sales above the 1 lakh mark.

Top 10 selling scooters of India contributed a total sales of 3,89,267 units, witnessing a significant year-on-year (YoY) growth of 45.1 percent. This was over 2,68,158 units sold in December 2022 relating to a 1,21,109 unit volume growth. MoM sales however, fell by 16.52 percent from 4,66,291 units sold in November 2023.

Top 10 Scooters Dec 2023 – Honda Activa Leads

Once again it was the Honda Activa scooter that topped the sales charts and that too by a significant margin. Activa sales stood at 1,44,335 units in December 2023, up 49.65 percent from 96,451 units sold in December 2022. This was a YoY growth of 47,884 units with the Activa commanding a37.88 percent share on this list. However, its performance on a MoM basis was not as good as sales slipped 26.38 percent from 1,96,055 units sold in November 2023.

TVS Jupiter was next in terms of sales with 59,538 units sold in December 2023 relating to a 49.41 percent YoY growth from 39,849 units sold in December 2022. This was a 19,689 unit volume growth. MoM sales fell by 18.28 percent over 72,859 units sold in November 2023. There were also increased sales noted for the Suzuki Access scooter, sales of which improved by 78.30 percent to 52,898 units in December 2023 from 30,228 units sold in December 2022 while MoM sales also grew by 2.64 percent from 52,512 units sold in November 2023.

Sales growth on a YoY basis was also reported for the Hero Pleasure (24,862 units) and TVS Norq (18,851 units), though Ntorq sales dipped 37.98 percent MoM from 30,396 units sold in November 2023. Sales of Honda Dio increased to 23,089 units in the past month, up 12 percent from 20,615 units sold in December 2022. MoM sales fell by 3.7 percent over 23,979 units sold in November 2023.

3 Electric Scooters In Top 10

Talking about sales in the electric scooter segment, it was the Ola S1 that has seen a huge growth of 74.21 percent YoY and 1.52 percent MoM to 30,263 units. This was retail sales. There had been 17,372 units and 29,808 units sold in December 2022 and November 2023 respectively.

Improved demand for the Bajaj Chetak saw sales up 277.70 percent YoY to 13,008 units in December 2023 from just 3,444 units sold in December 2022. It was also a MoM growth of 53.54 percent over 8,472 units sold in November 2023. Bajaj Chetak received an update with a better design and improved ergonomics along with the addition of a new 5-inch colour TFT screen.

The list of top 10 scooters also included the TVS iQube with 11,232 units sold last month and the Hero Destini of which 10,191 units were sold in December 2023, both showing off a YoY growth but a MoM decline in sales.