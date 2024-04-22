Top 10 Scooters FY 2024 – Activa, Ntorq, Ola S1, iQube, Burgman, Dio, RayZR, Pleasure

Taking into account some of the best-sellers in the scooter segment, sales grew by 14.52% in FY24 period with sales of over 52 lakh units

Following our earlier report on top 10 two wheeler sales in FY24, we now assess scooter sales in the same period. Double digit growth was seen as demand improved both across urban and rural markets. While most ICE models in this list have shown a YoY growth except for Honda Dio and Hero Pleasure, more particularly, it was electric scooters that recorded higher percentage growth as was seen with both the TVS iQube and Ola S1.

Top 10 Scooter Sales FY24 – Honda Activa Undisputed Segment Leader

Top 10 scooter sales in FY24 stood at 52,24,616 units, up from 45,62,346 units sold in FY23. This was a 14.52% YoY growth with a volume growth of 6,62,270 units. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has seen the highest sales for its Activa scooter in FY24. It was not only the highest selling scooter in the past fiscal but also the second best-selling two wheeler in the country after the Hero Splendor. Sales improved by 4.88% to 22,54,527 units in the FY24 period, up from 21,49,658 units sold in FY23.

TVS Jupiter scooter also posted significant improvement in sales in FY24 by 15.81% YoY to 8,44,863 units up from 7,29,546 units sold in FY23. The Jupiter, with its host of attractive features, superb styling and outstanding performance, commands a 16.17% share on this list. At No.3 was the Suzuki Access scooter with 6,34,563 units sold in FY24, a YoY growth of 27.21% over 4,98,844 units sold in FY23. The facelifted Suzuki Access 125 has been spied on test and set to woo buyers with its better styling and new features.

TVS had the Ntorq at No. 4 on this list with a 14.22% YoY growth in sales to 3,31,865 units, up from 2,90,539 units sold in FY23. This led to a 41,326 unit volume growth to command a 6.35% share. Posting a massive 96.47% YoY growth was the TVS iQube. Sales improved dramatically to 1,89,896 units in FY24, up from 96,654 units sold in FY23. Lower down the sales list was the Suzuki Burgman with a 44.51% YoY growth to 1,80,194 units in FY24, up from 1,24,691 units sold in FY23.

Honda Dio suffered a YoY setback with a 32.63% decline in sales to 1,70,765 units in FY24 from 2,53,467 units sold in FY23 relating to a massive 82,467 unit dip in volumes. Honda Dio 125 comes with a price tag ranging between Rs.83,400 to Rs. 92,300.

Ola Electric Ends FY24 with 115% YoY Growth

While Yamaha RayZR has seen a 52.95% YoY growth in FY24 to 1,47,092 units, up from 96,172 units sold in FY23, the Hero Pleasure has posted a 16.70% YoY decline in sales. Pleasure sales dipped to 1,41,604 units in FY24 from 1,69,984 units sold in FY23. This was a 28,380 unit volume decline.

At No. 10 on this list but with a maximum YoY growth was the Ola S1 in the electric scooter segment. Retail sales improved by 115.48% in FY24 to 3,29,237 units, up from 1,52,791 units sold in FY23 relating to a volume growth of 1,76,446 units and a share of 6.30% on this top 10 scooter sales list.