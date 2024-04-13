2025 Suzuki Access 125 Facelift Spied For 1st Time – Activa, Jupiter Rival

All the new updates to Suzuki Access 125 facelift, will better position it against Honda Activa 125, TVS Jupiter 125 and Hero Destini 125

One of the leading 2W manufacturers in India, Suzuki, has been riding on the wave of success generated by Access 125. This is a no-nonsense family scooter that often features in India’s top ten scooter list at 3rd position. We should soon see a facelifted version of this scooter as suggested by the recent spy shots.

2025 Suzuki Access 125 Facelift – What’s hot?

For starters, we can see a lot of design changes in the new facelift. The headlight cowl is now a little beefier and the front apron protrudes quite a bit forward, lending a more substantial feel to fascia. Front mudguard and its alloy wheels, front disc brakes and suspension setup look like they are identical to the current model.

We can also see a front storage area that should prove handy in day-to-day usage. There’s a circular reflector attached at the side of this storage unit, which we often see on front forks. Or in the current Access 125’ case, on rear plastic mudguard. Speaking of, Suzuki has changed rear mudguard and we can see a new design for the exhaust heat shield.

We can see more of the engine with newer Suzuki Access 125 and that is because of sleeker side body panels. Seat is a lot flatter than the current model and might be slightly more convenient where seat height for pillions is concerned.

We can expect a bump in features to keep the product competitive. In that regard, Suzuki is offering hazard light feature that we can see in the video below. LED tail lights, LED headlights, a fully digital instrument cluster with navigation feature and smartphone connectivity with a proprietary app are some of the probable features of Suzuki Access 125 facelift.

Features like a smart key would prove beneficial for Access 125 as its arch-rival, Honda Activa, offers it. Practicality seems to be similar to current model owing to a flat floorboard and we can expect a sizeable under-seat storage too.

2025 Suzuki Access 125 Facelift Spotted For The First Time

The company intends to expand its sales horizon by launching a facelifted version of its best-seller. That’s where the new 2025 Suzuki Access 125 facelift spotted for the first time, comes into play. Looking at the test mules completely draped in camouflage, a full-fledged launch could be later than sooner.

Where powertrain is concerned, we can expect the same 124cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor that is capable of generating 8.6 bhp and 10 Nm, mated to a CVT gearbox. When launched, Suzuki will implement a minor price hike too. Access 125 facelift will rival the likes of Honda Activa 125, Hero Destini, and Jupiter 125.

Source