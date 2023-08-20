Top 10 Scooters July 2023 – Activa, iQube, Access, RayZR, S1

Despite a Year-on-Year Decline, Scooter Market in India Shows Resilience – Activa remains at the top despite huge decline

In the earlier posts, we discussed the top 10 two wheelers and top 10 motorcycles. In this post, let’s take a look at the top 10 scooters June 2023.India, known as the land of two-wheelers, continues to embrace scooters as a popular mode of transportation. In July 2023, the scooter market in the country displayed a mixture of trends, with some models experiencing growth while others faced challenges. Here’s a look at the top 10 scooters sold in India for the month of July 2023.

1. Honda Activa – Reigning Supreme

The Honda Activa has been the undisputed champion of the Indian scooter market for years, and July 2023 was no exception. Despite a year-on-year dip of 36.71 percent, the Activa sold a staggering 1,35,327 units, commanding a 35.87 percent market share. This iconic scooter, available in both 110cc and 125cc variants, celebrated a remarkable milestone in June 2023 – crossing the 3-crore sales mark in its 22 years of dominance.

2. TVS Jupiter – Steady Growth

In second place, we have the TVS Jupiter, with sales of 66,439 units in July 2023. This scooter showed a year-on-year growth of 7 percent, bolstering its market share to 17.61 percent. TVS Motor recently introduced the Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect variant, equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, catering to the growing demand for technologically advanced scooters.

3. Suzuki Access – Gaining Traction

Suzuki Access secured the third spot with sales of 51,678 units, exhibiting an impressive year-on-year growth of 24.71 percent. This scooter is gradually gaining traction in the market, and its strong performance in July 2023 reflects its growing popularity among Indian consumers.

4. TVS Ntorq – A Satisfactory Performance

The TVS Ntorq took the fourth position, boasting 25,839 units sold in July 2023. With a year-on-year growth rate of 6.04 percent, it’s evident that this sporty scooter has found a dedicated fan base. However, there was a slight dip in month-on-month sales, dropping by 7.97 percent from June 2023.

5. Honda Dio – Ups and Downs

Honda’s Dio, despite experiencing a significant year-on-year decline of 43.65 percent, managed to secure the fifth spot with 20,414 units sold in July 2023. The scooter showcased an impressive month-on-month growth of 122.16 percent, reflecting an ever-fluctuating market demand.

6. Ola S1 – Leading the Electric Revolution

The electric scooter market in India is witnessing a revolution, and the Ola S1 emerged as the leader in this segment, selling 19,263 units in July 2023. This marked a staggering year-on-year growth of 398.40 percent, indicating a promising future for electric mobility in India.

7. Suzuki Burgman – A Growing Contender

Suzuki’s Burgman, a maxi-scooter, secured the seventh position with 17,500 units sold in July 2023. Notably, it displayed a remarkable year-on-year growth of 81.50 percent and a substantial month-on-month increase of 43.67 percent.

8. Yamaha RayZR – Rising Demand

Yamaha’s RayZR occupied the eighth position, showcasing a remarkable year-on-year growth of 96.79 percent. With 15,828 units sold in July 2023, it’s evident that this sporty offering from Yamaha is gaining popularity among Indian riders.

9. TVS iQube – An Electric Contender

The TVS iQube, an electric scooter, showed promising year-on-year growth of 111.07 percent, although it experienced a slight dip of 7.99 percent in month-on-month sales. With 13,306 units sold in July 2023, it holds the ninth spot in the list.

10. Yamaha Fascino – Steady Performance

Yamaha’s Fascino secured the tenth position, exhibiting a year-on-year growth of 24.93 percent and a month-on-month increase of 22.34 percent. With 11,710 units sold in July 2023, it concluded the list of the top 10 scooters in India for the month.

Conclusion: Scooter Market Evolution

While the scooter market in India witnessed a year-on-year decline of 9.12 percent in July 2023, it’s important to note the resilience of the industry. Established players like Honda, TVS, and Suzuki continue to dominate, but the market is undergoing a transformation with the increasing emphasis on electric scooters. The success of Ola’s S1 in this list is indicative of the changing preferences of Indian consumers. Furthermore, features like fuel efficiency, advanced technology, digital displays, and connectivity solutions are becoming increasingly important for buyers.

As the country’s charging infrastructure for electric scooters continues to develop and consumers seek more sustainable options, the scooter market in India is poised for further evolution in the coming years.