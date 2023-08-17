Top 10 Two Wheelers July 2023 – Splendor, Activa, Shine, Pulsar, Jupiter, Raider

Two wheeler sales in July 2023 dipped with top 4 stalwarts posted lower sales on a YoY basis

Two wheeler sales in July 2023 took a hit. Heavy monsoons coupled with a tilt towards EVs due to high petrol prices had an adverse impact on two wheeler sales which dipped both YoY and MoM. Total sales of the top 10 two wheelers fell to 8,52,479 units in July 2023, down 9.45 percent from 9,41,398 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales also dipped 2.49 percent over 8,74,237 units sold in June 2023.

Top 10 Two Wheelers July 2023 – Hero Splendor at No. 1

Hero Splendor was the highest selling two wheeler in India in July 2023 despite a YoY and MoM de-growth to command a 26.84 percent share on this list. Sales stood at 2,28,847 units, down 8.61 percent when compared to 2,50,409 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales also fell by 3.98 percent from 2,38,340 units sold in June 2023.

At No. 2 was the Honda Activa which has also seen a YoY de-growth. Sales fell 36.71 percent YoY to 1,35,327 units in the past month, down from 2,13,807 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales improved by 3.44 percent from 1,30,830 units sold in June 2023. In June 2023, Honda Activa achieved 3 crore unit sales, a feat achieved in 22 years of sales in the country.

Honda also had the Shine motorcycle on the top 10 two wheeler sales list in July 2023. Sales fell 10.11 percent YoY to 1,03,072 units in the past month, down from 1,14,663 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales also ended in the red, down 21.87 percent from 1,31,920 units sold in June 2023.

Sales de-growth was also seen in the case of Bajaj Pulsar range of motorcycles, which fell 13.69 percent YoY and 17.96 percent MoM to 87,958 units in July 2023. There had been 1,01,905 units and 1,07,208 units sold in July 2022 and June 2023 respectively.

TVS Jupiter sales grew by 7 percent YoY to 66,439 units in July 2023, up from 62,094 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales also saw a 3.40 percent growth from 64,252 units sold in June 2023. Earlier this month, the company launched the TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect variant priced at Rs. 84,468 (Ex-Showroom).

HF Deluxe, Access, Unicorn, Raider

The list of top 10 two wheeler sales also included the HF Deluxe, sales of which fell by 32.34 percent YoY and 26.15 percent MoM to 65,931 units. Growth was seen in the case of Suzuki Access, sales of which improved by 24.71 percent YoY to 51,678 units from 41,440 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales also went up by 30.82 percent from 39,503 units sold in June 2023.

There was also Honda Unicorn (40,119 units), TVS Raider (36,900 units) and XL100 (36,208 units) on this list each of which have posted YoY and MoM growth in sales.