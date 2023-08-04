Tata Punch CNG Launch Price Rs 7.1 Lakh – Gets Sunroof (Cheaper Than Exter)

Tata Motors Redefines CNG Market with Refreshed iCNG Portfolio: The Punch iCNG and Upgraded Tiago & Tigor iCNG

In a significant leap towards sustainable mobility, Tata Motors, the leading automobile manufacturer in India, has once again showcased its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction with the launch of its refreshed iCNG portfolio. The new lineup includes the eagerly anticipated Punch iCNG, along with the upgraded Tiago and Tigor iCNG models.

What sets these vehicles apart is Tata’s groundbreaking twin-cylinder technology, which has already turned heads with its introduction earlier this year in the Altroz iCNG. This innovative approach to compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles is rewriting the rulebook, offering unmatched features, superior drive experience, and crucially, uncompromised boot space.

Introducing the Punch iCNG: Beyond Expectations

The star of this remarkable iCNG lineup is the all-new Tata Punch iCNG, a vehicle that takes the automotive world by storm. Safety has been a paramount consideration in its design, with the Punch iCNG built on Tata’s ALFA Architecture platform, securing a 5-Star Global NCAP adult safety rating. Prices of Punch CNG starts from Rs 7.1 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 9.68 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. This makes Punch CNG cheaper than rival Hyundai Exter CNG. The integration of ultra-high strength steel and a reinforced body structure provides a robust and rigid frame, augmented by features like a micro-switch to ensure the car is turned off during refueling, and thermal incident protection that diverts excess CNG away from the engine.

The entry-level option, the ‘Pure’ variant, is attractively priced at INR 7,09,900, making CNG-powered mobility accessible to a wide range of customers. For those seeking a more adventurous flair, the ‘Adventure’ variant, priced at INR 7,84,900, combines efficiency with a touch of ruggedness. Stepping up, the ‘Adventure Rhythm’ variant, available for INR 8,19,900, introduces an extra layer of style and dynamism. Catering to those desiring a premium experience, the ‘Accomplished’ variant, priced at INR 8,84,900, offers a host of advanced features. Finally, the pinnacle of the lineup, the ‘Accomplished Dazzle S’ variant, comes at a price of INR 9,67,900 and showcases the ultimate in sophistication and luxury.

Furthermore, the twin cylinders are ingeniously placed beneath the luggage area, maintaining ample boot space while ensuring safety. This is complemented by a six-point mounting system for the CNG tanks, reinforcing rear crash safety. The Punch iCNG doesn’t just prioritize safety; it boasts a range of impressive features. A voice-assisted electric sunroof, front seat armrest, USB C Type charger, and shark fin antenna are just the beginning. The infotainment system supports Android Auto™ and Apple Carplay™ connectivity, while automatic projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and 16” diamond cut alloy wheels contribute to a modern, stylish design.

Tiago and Tigor iCNG: Power and Versatility

Tata’s commitment to innovation extends to its Tiago and Tigor iCNG models. These versatile offerings have already won over consumers, now boasting the advanced twin-cylinder technology. The Tiago and Tigor iCNG variants maintain their beloved features while allowing customers to enjoy the benefits of CNG power without compromising on space. The Tiago, which recently celebrated reaching 5 lakh sales, and the Tigor, unique in its three powertrain options – petrol, electric, and iCNG – continue to impress with their adaptability and efficiency.

The price range of the Tiago iCNG variants starts at INR 6,54,900 for the base XE CNG model, providing budget-conscious customers with an entry point into the world of compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles. The lineup gradually extends to higher trim levels such as the XM CNG at INR 6,89,900, XT CNG at INR 7,34,900, XZ+ CNG at INR 8,09,900, and XZ+ DT CNG at INR 8,19,900, offering a range of features and comforts. Additionally, the XT NRG CNG variant at INR 7,64,900 and the XZ NRG CNG variant at INR 8,09,900 bring a sense of ruggedness and adventure to the CNG-powered Tiago range.

The Tigor iCNG lineup starts with the XM CNG model, priced at INR 7,79,900, making CNG technology accessible to a wider audience. Moving up the ladder, the XZ CNG variant, priced at INR 8,19,900, provides more advanced features and comforts for those seeking an elevated driving experience. For those desiring an even higher level of sophistication, the XZ+ CNG variant, priced at INR 8,84,900, delivers an array of premium features. At the pinnacle of the range, the XZ+ LP CNG variant, available for INR 8,94,900, offers an extra touch of luxury and elegance.

Tata Motors’ Green Journey

Tata Motors’ foray into the CNG market has been nothing short of triumphant. The refreshed iCNG portfolio not only resonates with environmentally-conscious consumers but also illustrates the brand’s dedication to cutting-edge technology and uncompromised quality. These vehicles are not only capturing hearts but also market share, with Tata Motors’ iCNG offerings commanding over 16% of the overall CNG industry. Notably, the Altroz iCNG, which debuted the twin-cylinder technology, has paved the way for this revolution, contributing significantly to Tata’s presence in the segment.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vinay Pant, Head-Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said: “Building further on our success with the Altroz iCNG, and to make the CNG segment even more hotly contested, we are excited to introduce the twin cylinder technology in not just one but three products today – the Tiago, Tigor and the much awaited and loved sub compact SUV, the Tata Punch. Since its debut at the Auto Expo 2023, the Punch iCNG has been one of the most awaited products in this segment. With its uncompromised boot space and high-end feature upgrades, the Punch iCNG demonstrates the go anywhere attitude of an SUV, which is engineered to meet the constantly evolving requirements of customers, who are tech savvy and demand best in class features along with an environment friendly and economical product. I am confident that these introductions put together will make our CNG line up appealing, holistic, and stronger than ever.”