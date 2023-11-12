Top 10 Sub 4m SUVs Oct 2023 – Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet, XUV300, Punch, Exter

The sub-compact SUV segment saw its sales list headed by Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza both having crossed the 16,000 sales mark

In the earlier report, we discussed sales report of Compact SUVs (4.2m to 4.4m) like Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, etc. In this post, we will take a look at sub 4m SUVs, also known as sub-compact SUVs in the 3.8m to 4 meter length bracket. Sub-compact SUV sales in India grew on a YoY and MoM basis in October 2023. While most models have posted a significant YoY growth, the same was not true in terms of MoM sales.

Top 10 Sub 4m SUVs Oct 2023

Total sales in this segment stood at 1,11,224 units in October 2023, up 54.24 percent from 72,113 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales grew by 4.30 percent from 1,06,634 units sold in September 2023. Sales data shows increased demand for the Tata Nexon in October 2023 both on a YoY and MoM basis to 16,887 units. This was a 22.66 percent YoY improvement from 13,767 units sold in October 2022 while there had been 15,325 units sold in September 2023 relating to a 10.19 percent MoM growth. These sales figures also included that of the Nexon EV.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza has posted a hefty 61.45 percent YoY growth in sales to 16,050 units in October 2023, from 9,941 units sold in October 2022 to currently command a 14.43 percent share on this list. Its MoM sales grew comparatively marginally by 6.99 percent from 15,001 units sold in September 2023.

Tata Punch has also been in high demand and has seen sales escalate 39.47 percent YoY and 17.50 percent MoM to 15,317 units in October 2023. This was against 10,982 units sold in October 2022 and 13,036 units sold in September 2023 respectively. Market share improved from 12.22 percent held in September 2023 to 13.77 percent in the past month.

Even as sales of the Hyundai Venue improved by 20.82 percent to 11,581 units in October 2023 from 9,585 units sold in October 2022, its MoM performance saw a de-growth of 5.10 percent when compared to 12,204 units sold in September 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx saw 11.357 units sold in October 2023 with a 10.21 market share down marginally by 0.86 percent when compared to 11,455 units sold in September 2023. There was also the Mahindra Bolero on this list at No. 6 of which the company sold 9,647 units, up 9.97 percent YoY and 1.34 percent MoM. The Bolero continues to see high demand along with models such as the Scorpio/Scorpio N, Thar, XUV700 and XUV300/XUV400.

Hyundai Exter, Kia Sonet, Mahindra Thar

The list of subcompact SUVs in October 2023 also included the Hyundai Exter with 8,097 units sold last month, though sales dipped by 6.36 percent MoM from 8,647 units sold in September 2023. Kia Sonet sales also fell YoY by 14.72 percent to 6,493 units while it improved by 30.28 percent on a MoM basis.

Mahindra Thar continues to amass hefty sales relating to longer waiting periods as sales zoomed 52.56 percent YoY to 5,593 units in October 2023, up from 3,666 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales also grew by 30.28 percent from 4,984 units sold in September 2023. From the Mahindra stables was also the XUV300 with 113.19 percent YoY growth. This was the highest percentage growth recorded for any sub compact SUV in October 2023. Sales of the XUV300 went up to 4,865 units last month from 2,282 units sold in the same month last year. Its MoM performance was however lower by 1.94 percent from 4,961 units sold in September 2023. The list also included Nissan Magnite (2,573 units), Maruti Jimny (1,852 units) and Renault Kiger (912 units).