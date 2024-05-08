Top 10 SUVs April 2024 (YoY vs MoM) – Nexon Records Highest Decline

The top 10 SUVs collectively sold 1,36,393 units in April 2024, marking a substantial growth of 37.08% compared to the previous year

In the vibrant landscape of India’s automobile industry, SUVs continue to reign supreme, with April 2024 witnessing a significant surge in sales compared to the previous year. After taking a look at the top 10 cars in April 2024, let’s take a look at the top 10 SUV models that captured the hearts and wallets of Indian consumers during this period.

Top 10 SUVs April 2024 vs April 2023 – YoY Comparison

Topping the charts is the Tata Punch / EV, with a remarkable 75.21% increase in sales compared to April 2023. The Punch/EV variant witnessed a surge in demand, selling 19,158 units in April 2024, up from 10,934 units in the same period last year. Interestingly, top 4 in the list represent the top cars in their respective segment of SUVs. In Mini SUV Punch is leading, in sub 4m SUV it is Brezza, in Compact SUV it is Creta and in Mid-size it is Scorpio / N.

Securing the second position is the Maruti Brezza, which recorded sales of 17,113 units, marking a substantial growth of 44.58% compared to the previous year. Following closely behind is the Hyundai Creta, maintaining its stronghold in the market with 15,447 units sold in April 2024. Biggest and also the most expensive on this list, Mahindra Scorpio / N takes the fourth spot. It registered a noteworthy growth of 53.97% year-on-year, with sales totalling 14,807 units.

Maruti Fronx made a notable impact, with 14,286 units sold in April 2024. This translates to a significant growth rate of 62.64% year-on-year. Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon / EV has slipped to the 6th spot. It has witnessed a decline in sales, with 11,168 units sold, representing a decrease of 25.56% compared to April 2023. Nexon YoY decline is the highest in the list

Mahindra Bolero and Hyundai Venue secured the seventh and eighth positions, respectively. Further down the list, the Kia Sonet witnessed a decline in sales, selling 7,901 units in April 2024, down by 18.91% from the same period last year. Rounding off the top 10 is the Hyundai Exter, a newcomer that made a significant impact with 7,756 units sold in April 2024.

Top 10 SUVs April 2024 vs March 2024 – MoM Comparison

When comparing month on month performance of Top 10 SUVs, they have registered a minor decline of 0.98% compared to the previous month. Tata Punch posted an increase of 9.18% compared to March 2024. Brezza registered a growth of 17.10% compared to the previous month. Hyundai Creta MoM sales declined by 6.14%.

Mahindra’s Scorpio/N also experienced a marginal decline in sales, with 14,807 units sold in April 2024. Maruti Fronx registered 14.01% growth compared to the previous month. All SUVs next in the list have registered a decline in sales. Tata Nexon registered a decline of 20.56% compared to March 2024. This is the highest MoM decline in the list.

Mahindra Bolero MoM sales declined by 7.83%. Hyundai Venue sales declined by 5.14% compared to March 2024. Kia Sonet registered a decline of 9.70% compared to the previous month, while Hyundai Exter was down by 8.48% compared to March 2024.