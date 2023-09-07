Top 10 SUVs Aug 2023 – Brezza, Venue, Seltos, Scorpio, Nexon

Tata Nexon has lost its No 1 position and shifted to the 10th spot in Aug 2023

In the earlier post, we took a look at the top selling cars for Aug 2023. In this post, lets take a look at the top SUVs. The Indian automotive market witnessed a significant shift in SUV sales in the past few years. August 2023 sales chart was no different. Maruti Brezza was the best-selling SUV, followed closely by the Tata Punch. While some models maintained their dominance, others experienced remarkable growth, leading to a substantial overall increase in SUV sales.

Top 10 SUVs Aug 2023 – Maruti Brezza: Holding Steady at the Top

Maruti Brezza managed to maintain its top spot despite a slight dip in sales. In August 2023, it recorded 14,572 units sold, a decrease of 4.09% compared to the same month last year. It had a 10.37% market share in the list of top selling SUVs. Tata Motors’ Punch made significant strides, securing the second spot with 14,523 units sold. This marked a remarkable 20.96% growth compared to August 2022, earning it a 10.34% market share.

Hyundai’s Creta maintained its popularity, securing the third position with 13,832 units sold, a 9.98% YoY growth. The Creta accounted for 9.85% of the market share in August 2023. Maruti Suzuki’s Fronx and Grand Vitara made an impressive entry into the market, capturing the fourth and fifth positions with 12,164 and 11,818 units sold, respectively.

These new models were highly anticipated and seemed to have struck a chord with buyers, instantly gaining an 8.66% and 8.41% market share, respectively. Kia’s Seltos continued its steady growth, landing at the seventh spot with 10,698 units sold, a 23.65% increase over the previous year. The Seltos maintained a 7.62% market share.

Mahindra Scorpio and Bolero on the Rise

Mahindra’s Scorpio and Bolero models witnessed substantial growth, with 9,898 and 9,092 units sold, respectively. Scorpio’s sales grew by an impressive 40.28% YoY, while Bolero sales increased by 10.26%. Both models secured a 7.05% and 6.47% market share, respectively. Tata Nexon and Hyundai Exter held their positions with 8,049 and 7,430 units sold, respectively. While the Nexon maintained its market share at 5.73%, the Exter accounted for 5.29% of the market.

Mahindra’s XUV700 and Thar models performed well, with 6,512 and 5,951 units sold, respectively. The XUV700 recorded an 8.35% YoY growth and secured a 4.64% market share. The Thar, with its unique rugged appeal, witnessed a remarkable 56.89% growth, capturing a 4.24% market share. Mahindra XUV300 maintained its presence in the market with 4,992 units sold, a 15.50% growth compared to the previous year. It accounted for 3.55% of the market share.

Aug 2023 SUV Sales Surge

The top 14 SUV sales for August 2023 stood at an impressive 1,40,479 units, marking a staggering 57.67% YoY growth compared to August 2022. This surge demonstrates the resilience and growing appetite of the Indian automotive market for SUVs. As the SUV segment continues to evolve and expand, automakers are likely to invest further in this category to meet the diverse preferences of Indian consumers. The competition is expected to intensify, with new models and innovations driving the market forward.