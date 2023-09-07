Top 10 Cars Aug 2023 – Swift, Baleno, Fronx, Punch, Creta, EECO

Maruti has been increasing their dominance steadily – Thanks to the launch of new SUVs like Fronx and Grand Vitara

The Indian automobile industry witnessed another eventful month in August 2023. Maruti Suzuki continued to be the undisputed leader, with its 8 cars making up to the top 10 list. The other 2 cars were Hyundai and Tata Motors. Let’s dive into the sales performance of the top 10 cars for August 2023 and analyze the key trends.

Top 10 Cars Aug 2023 – Maruti Swift Leads the Charge

Maruti Swift has emerged as the star performer of August 2023, registering an impressive sales figure of 18,653 units. This marks a substantial increase of 65.44% compared to the same month last year when it sold 11,275 units. Swift’s popularity, owing to its stylish design and fuel-efficient performance, seems to be soaring, as it claimed the top spot on the list with a 12.99% share in the top 10 list.

Baleno, another model from the Maruti Suzuki stable, maintained its position as the second-best-selling car in August 2023. It recorded sales of 18,516 units, showing a marginal growth of 0.53% compared to August 2022 when it sold 18,418 units. The Baleno continued to appeal to consumers with its spacious interior and fuel-efficient engine.

While Maruti Suzuki maintained its dominance, some of its models faced challenges. The Maruti WagonR witnessed a dip in sales, with 15,578 units sold in August 2023, down 15.33% from the 18,398 units sold in August 2022. Similarly, the Maruti Brezza also experienced a decline in sales, with 14,572 units sold, reflecting a decrease of 4.09% compared to the same month last year.

Punch overtakes Nexon – Becomes No 1 Selling Tata Car

Nexon has been the No 1 selling Tata car for quite some months. But that is not the case for Aug 2023. In fact, Nexon has not even made it to the top 10 cars list. This is because new Nexon is getting ready for launch on 14th Sep. In the meantime, it is the Punch which is now No 1 selling Tata car. Punch claimed the fifth spot on the list with 14,523 units sold in August 2023. This marked a notable 20.96% growth compared to August 2022 when it sold 12,006 units.

Hyundai Creta and Maruti Dzire held their ground in the sixth and seventh positions, respectively. Hyundai Creta sold 13,832 units in August 2023, reflecting a 9.98% growth compared to the same month last year, while Maruti Dzire recorded sales of 13,293 units, growing by 12.01%. Maruti Ertiga recorded a significant year-on-year growth of 32.22%, with 12,315 units sold in August 2023 compared to 9,314 units in August 2022. Its versatile design and spacious interior have continued to attract buyers, securing it the eighth spot on the list.

Maruti Fronx Debuts Strong

A notable addition to the list was Maruti Fronx, which secured the ninth position with 12,164 units sold in August 2023. Fronx made its debut earlier this year, and its immediate presence in the top 10 is a testament to the anticipation surrounding this new offering from Maruti Suzuki. Maruti EECO closed the list in tenth position, with 11,859 units sold in August 2023. Although it faced a minor dip in sales, down by 1.17% compared to the same month last year, it continued to be a popular choice for those looking for a spacious and affordable family vehicle.

Overall Growth in Sales

Collectively, the top 10 cars in India for August 2023 sold a total of 143,549 units, reflecting a 9.63% growth compared to August 2022. Maruti Suzuki’s consistent presence in the list highlights the brand’s strong foothold in the Indian automobile market. As the Indian automotive sector continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how these trends play out in the coming months and whether other manufacturers can challenge Maruti Suzuki’s dominance.