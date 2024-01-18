HomeBike NewsTop 10 Two Wheelers Dec 2023 - Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Shine, Jupiter,...

Top 10 Two Wheelers Dec 2023 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Shine, Jupiter, Passion

Pearl Daniels
Pearl Daniels
Bajaj Pulsar NS
Bajaj Pulsar NS

Splendor maintains its lead as the No 1 two wheeler of India followed by the likes of Activa, Pulsar, etc

As we bid farewell to 2023, the Indian two-wheeler market witnessed a dynamic close with impressive sales figures for December. This article explores the top 10 two-wheelers that dominated the market during this period, shedding light on their sales performance, year-on-year growth, and the overall market share.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Dec 2023 vs Dec 2022

Leading the pack is the iconic Hero Splendor, with a remarkable 2,27,748 units sold in December 2023. Despite a marginal increase of 1.02% from the previous year, the Splendor maintains its stronghold as the go-to choice for Indian riders, commanding a substantial 26.80% market share. Honda Activa secures the second position with 1,44,335 units sold, demonstrating an impressive 49.65% year-on-year growth.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Dec 2023 vs Dec 2022 - YoY comparison
Top 10 Two Wheelers Dec 2023 vs Dec 2022 – YoY comparison

Bajaj Pulsar claims the third spot with 1,06,734 units sold. Boasting a growth rate of 42.75% compared to the previous year, the Pulsar remains a favorite in the motorcycle segment, capturing a 12.56% market share. Despite a slight dip of 2.98% in sales, the Honda Shine retains its position in the top four with 85,144 units sold. With a 10.02% market share, the Shine continues to be a significant player in the commuter motorcycle segment.

Hero HF Deluxe, with 61,056 units sold, experienced a year-on-year decline of 43.34%. However, it remains a prominent choice in the market, securing a 7.19% share. In the scooter segment, the TVS Jupiter exhibited stellar performance with 59,538 units sold, showcasing a substantial 49.41% growth. With a 7.01% market share, the Jupiter continues to be a preferred choice among scooter enthusiasts.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Dec 2023 vs Nov 2023 - MoM comparison
Top 10 Two Wheelers Dec 2023 vs Nov 2023 – MoM comparison

Suzuki Access, with 53,898 units sold, witnessed an impressive 78.30% growth, reflecting its popularity among consumers. The scooter commands a 6.34% market share, highlighting its strong market presence. The TVS Raider, a motorcycle known for its style and performance, secured 39,443 unit sales, marking a 51.34% growth. With a 4.64% market share, the Raider is establishing itself as a formidable contender in the motorcycle segment.

The TVS XL, a moped with a utilitarian design, recorded 38,290 unit sales, achieving a 47.49% growth. With a 4.51% market share, the TVS XL continues to cater to a unique segment of consumers. Closing the top 10 is the Hero Passion, experiencing an astonishing year-on-year growth of 1373.47%. With 33,551 units sold, the Passion captures a 3.95% market share, showcasing its resurgence in the market.

Month on Month Comparison

December 2023 witnessed intriguing developments in the Indian two-wheeler market, showcasing notable shifts in consumer preferences and market dynamics. This article delves into the month-on-month comparison of the top 10 two-wheelers, analyzing sales figures, growth rates, and changes in market shares from November to December 2023.

Hero Splendor experienced a 9.19% decline in sales from November to December 2023, with 2,27,748 units sold. Honda Activa, securing the second spot, faced a notable 26.38% decrease in sales, with 1,44,335 units sold in December. Bajaj Pulsar witnessed an 18.15% decline in sales, selling 1,06,734 units in December.

Honda Shine experienced a significant 45.40% drop in sales, with 85,144 units sold in December. Hero HF Deluxe faced the steepest decline in sales, with a 47.56% drop and 61,056 units sold. TVS Jupiter experienced an 18.28% decline in sales, with 59,538 units sold in December.

Suzuki Access demonstrated resilience, registering a modest 2.64% growth with 53,898 units sold. TVS Raider faced a marginal decline of 0.97% in sales, with 39,443 units sold. TVS XL experienced an 11.94% decline in sales, with 38,290 units sold. The TVS XL maintains a 3.98% market share, catering to a unique segment of consumers. Hero Passion experienced a 3.45% decline in sales, with 33,551 units sold in the previous month.

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.