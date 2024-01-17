Bajaj Pulsar NS160 To Get 5-Inch TFT Screen? Updated Switchgear Spotted

The switchgear spotted on Bajaj Pulsar NS160 test mules is largely similar to what is currently offered and show one addition, which is hazard light

Bajaj is often criticised for not offering Bluetooth connectivity with their motorcycles. Many even joke around saying the closest Bajaj has gotten, is with a blue backlit Bajaj logo that looks like Bluetooth symbol. However, Bajaj being the 3W and 2W giant that it is, is likely to get the final grin as there are big updates spotted with a Pulsar NS160 test mule.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 To Get 5-Inch TFT Screen?

Pulsar lineup is Bajaj’s highest-selling and the most sought after. This sub-brand’s immense popularity is due to the culmination of more than a decade of consistent catering to enthusiasts and thrill seekers. The company also has other premium sub-brands like Dominar and Avenger. That said, Pulsar is still Bajaj’s favourite child.

Bajaj has already revealed they’re launching “six new Pulsars” by the end of this financial year. This is to track growth and profitability of said new launches by the end of this year. Bajaj Auto MD, Rajiv Bajaj, promises that they have fantastic products to offer motorcycling enthusiasts. These updates could bring added features rather than updated styling.

Now, a recent report has published a Pulsar NS160 test mule that had its instrument cluster camouflaged. There was just a small cutout in the camouflage for rider to see vehicle speed and fuel info, among other crucial details. This report mentions that the person who papped this mule confirmed that this new instrument cluster resembled the same TFT screen launched with 2024 Chetak scooter.

Bajaj recently updated its Chetak EV with updated performance, range and a new 5-inch TFT non-touch screen for instrumentation. This instrument screen supports turn-by-turn navigation, music control, call management and customisable display themes through Bluetooth connection with a smartphone. Some of these features are optional extra with Chetak.

New and improved switchgear

In the spy shots, we can see new switchgear on Bajaj Pulsar NS160 too. 2024 Chetak had new switchgear too, to control this new TFT screen. The switchgear contained dedicated buttons for Menu, Notification, Navigation, Music and more. Both side switchgear had toggle buttons too.

We mentioned all of these because the Pulsar NS 160 test mules spotted, had none of these. The only addition we can see is a hazard light switch on left switchgear. So, if you were expecting identical functionalities as Chetak on Pulsar NS160, take this info with a pinch of salt.

However, the new infotainment screen on Pulsar NS160 and other Pulsars could be LCD units that has added functionalities like Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. We don’t expect any mechanical changes with Pulsar NS160. Upon launch, we expect the same set of feature additions on other Pulsar models within comparable price brackets as well.

