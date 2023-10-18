Top 10 Two Wheelers Sales Sep 2023 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Jupiter, Access

Hero Splendor continues to be at the top of the two wheelers segment in India for Sep 2023 – With almost 3.2 lakh units sold

Indian two-wheeler market has once again displayed its robust resilience, with the latest sales data for September 2023 revealing the top 10 two-wheelers that dominated the market. In total, these top 10 two-wheelers accounted for a substantial 4.43% YoY growth, amassing 12,03,018 units in sales in September 2023.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Sales Sep 2023 – Hero Splendor Rules the Roost

Hero Splendor continues to maintain its stronghold at the top of the sales charts. With a remarkable 9.99% YoY growth, Hero Splendor registered a staggering 3,19,692 unit sales in September 2023, solidifying its status as the most sought-after motorcycle in the country.

Honda Activa managed to secure the second spot on the list with 2,35,056 units sold in September 2023. While it experienced a slight YoY decline of 4.30%, it remains a top choice in the scooter segment. Honda’s Shine, another popular motorcycle, clinched the third spot with 1,61,544 unit sales. This model displayed a strong 11.26% YoY growth, indicating a substantial surge in demand.

Bajaj Pulsar ranked fourth with 1,20,126 units sold. This motorcycle saw a remarkable YoY growth of 14.40%. Hero’s HF Deluxe, a reliable and affordable choice for many, stood at the fifth position with 84,118 units sold. Despite a 10.13% YoY drop, it maintains a significant presence in the market.

TVS Jupiter secured the sixth position with 83,130 units sold. This scooter demonstrated steady growth, with a YoY increase of 0.89%. Suzuki’s Access, a well-received scooter, reached the seventh position with 57,041 units sold, experiencing a robust YoY growth of 21.75%.

TVS Raider’s Rapid Ascent

TVS Raider, one of the most significant climbers on the list, registered an impressive YoY growth of 123.99%, securing the eighth position with 48,753 units sold. Bajaj Platina, although facing a YoY decline of 33.73%, claimed the ninth spot with 48,615 units sold. TVS XL, a moped that has been a consistent performer, rounded off the list in the tenth spot, with 44,943 units sold. It experienced a minor YoY drop of 5.61%.

The top 10 two-wheelers collectively experienced a significant MoM growth of 13.44%, amassing a total of 12,03,018 units in September 2023. The Indian two-wheeler market is an ever-evolving landscape, with manufacturers continuously innovating to keep up with the shifting consumer preferences. The data for September 2023 demonstrates that these top 10 two-wheelers are not only resilient but also capable of adapting to changing market dynamics.