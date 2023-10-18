HomeBike NewsTop 10 Two Wheelers Sales Sep 2023 - Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Jupiter,...

Top 10 Two Wheelers Sales Sep 2023 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Jupiter, Access

Ashwin Ram N P
Ashwin Ram N P
Bajaj Pulsar Sales March 2023
Image – MRD Vlogs

Hero Splendor continues to be at the top of the two wheelers segment in India for Sep 2023 – With almost 3.2 lakh units sold

Indian two-wheeler market has once again displayed its robust resilience, with the latest sales data for September 2023 revealing the top 10 two-wheelers that dominated the market. In total, these top 10 two-wheelers accounted for a substantial 4.43% YoY growth, amassing 12,03,018 units in sales in September 2023.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Sales Sep 2023 – Hero Splendor Rules the Roost

Hero Splendor continues to maintain its stronghold at the top of the sales charts. With a remarkable 9.99% YoY growth, Hero Splendor registered a staggering 3,19,692 unit sales in September 2023, solidifying its status as the most sought-after motorcycle in the country.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Sep 2023 vs Sep 2022 - YoY performance
Top 10 Two Wheelers Sep 2023 vs Sep 2022 – YoY performance

Honda Activa managed to secure the second spot on the list with 2,35,056 units sold in September 2023. While it experienced a slight YoY decline of 4.30%, it remains a top choice in the scooter segment. Honda’s Shine, another popular motorcycle, clinched the third spot with 1,61,544 unit sales. This model displayed a strong 11.26% YoY growth, indicating a substantial surge in demand.

Bajaj Pulsar ranked fourth with 1,20,126 units sold. This motorcycle saw a remarkable YoY growth of 14.40%. Hero’s HF Deluxe, a reliable and affordable choice for many, stood at the fifth position with 84,118 units sold. Despite a 10.13% YoY drop, it maintains a significant presence in the market.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Sep 2023 vs Aug 2023 - MoM performance
Top 10 Two Wheelers Sep 2023 vs Aug 2023 – MoM performance

TVS Jupiter secured the sixth position with 83,130 units sold. This scooter demonstrated steady growth, with a YoY increase of 0.89%. Suzuki’s Access, a well-received scooter, reached the seventh position with 57,041 units sold, experiencing a robust YoY growth of 21.75%.

TVS Raider’s Rapid Ascent

TVS Raider, one of the most significant climbers on the list, registered an impressive YoY growth of 123.99%, securing the eighth position with 48,753 units sold. Bajaj Platina, although facing a YoY decline of 33.73%, claimed the ninth spot with 48,615 units sold. TVS XL, a moped that has been a consistent performer, rounded off the list in the tenth spot, with 44,943 units sold. It experienced a minor YoY drop of 5.61%.

The top 10 two-wheelers collectively experienced a significant MoM growth of 13.44%, amassing a total of 12,03,018 units in September 2023. The Indian two-wheeler market is an ever-evolving landscape, with manufacturers continuously innovating to keep up with the shifting consumer preferences. The data for September 2023 demonstrates that these top 10 two-wheelers are not only resilient but also capable of adapting to changing market dynamics.

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.