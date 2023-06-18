Top 11 Scooters May 2023 â€“ Activa, Jupiter, Xoom, Ola, Ather, iQube

The scooter segment was led by Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Access, taking top 3 spots on the list with a combined share of 70.87 percent

Scooter sales in May 2023 improved by 39.44 percent YoY. Total sales of the top 1a scooters stood at 4,33,229 units, in the past month, up from 3,10,686 units sold in May 2023. It was however a marginal MoM de-growth when compared to 4,36,051 units sold in April 2023.

Increased sales were seen across all models on this list except for the TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Burgman. More emphasis was paid to electric scooters and Ola, iQube and Ather 450X along with the Bajaj Chetak have each posted triple digit YoY growth.

Top 11 Scooter sales May 2023

Honda Activa topped the sales chart with 2,03,365 units sold in May 2023, a 36.11 percent YoY growth when compared to 1,49,407 units sold in May 2022. This was a volume growth of 53,958 units with a 46.94 percent share on the list.

TVS Jupiter scooter sales fell by 3.21 percent YoY to 57,698 units, down from 59,613 units sold in May 2022. It was also a MoM de-growth from 59,583 units sold in April 2023. Suzukiâ€™s best-seller Access 125 clocked 45,945 unit sales in May 2023 which was a 28.67 percent growth over 35,709 units sold in May 2022.

Ola Electric has reported sales (retails) of 28,469 units of the S1 and S1 Pro in May 2023. This was a 207.14 percent YoY growth over just 9,269 units sold in May 2022. Ola recently hiked prices of the two electric scooters on account of FAME II revision wherein the subsidy has been reduced by a substantial amount.

Commanding a 6.36 percent share on this list of top 11 scooters sold in May 2023 was the TVS Ntorq with 27,556 units sold last month, up 5.95 percent from 26,005 units sold in May 2022. It was also a MoM growth from 26,730 units sold in April 2023.

Also in the electric scooter segment was the TVS iQube with a 579.29 percent YoY growth to 17,913 units sold in May 2023, up from 2,637 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales also improved dramatically over 6,227 units sold in April 2023. Hero Xoom 110cc, launched in Jan 2023, was the newest entrant to this list. Sales stood at 13,377 units in the past month, a MoM growth over 11,938 units sold in April 2023.

No Top 11 Scooters May-23 May-22 Diff Growth % YoY 1 Activa 2,03,365 1,49,407 53,958 36.11 2 Jupiter 57,698 59,613 -1,915 -3.21 3 Access 45,945 35,709 10,236 28.67 4 Ola (Retail) 28,469 9,269 19,200 207.14 5 Ntorq 27,556 26,005 1,551 5.96 6 iQube 17,913 2,637 15,276 579.29 7 Xoom 13,377 0 13,377 – 8 Burgman 10,234 12,990 -2,756 -21.22 9 RayZR 9,794 8,845 949 10.73 10 450X 9,670 3,667 6,003 163.70 11 Chetak 9,208 2,544 6,664 261.95 – Total 4,33,229 3,10,686 1,22,543 39.44

Suzuki Burgman, Ray ZR, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak

Lower down the order was the Suzuki Burgman with a 21.22 percent YoY degrowth to 10,234 units sold in May 2023 from 12,990 units sold in May 2022. It was also a MoM de-growth from 10,335 units sold in April 2023. The list also included the RayZR with 9,794 units sold in the past month, up 10.73 percent over 8,845 units sold in May 2023.

Ather 450X saw a 163.70 percent YoY growth to 9,670 units in May 2023 from 3,667 units sold in May 2022. Earlier this month, the company also introduced the new Ather 450S, a base model in the company lineup, bookings of which will open from July 2023. Bajaj Chetak, which was missing in the list of top 11 scooters sold in April 2023, entered the list in May 2023 as sales escalated by 261.95 percent YoY to 9,208 units in May 2023 from 2,544 units sold in May 2022.