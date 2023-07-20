Top 20 Car Exports June 2023 – Verna, Sonet, i10, Swift, Virtus, City

Car exports grew YoY and MoM in June 2023 with the Hyundai Verna and Kia Sonet leading

The Indian automotive sector is set towards an upward trajectory with plans for increased production, sales and exports and added emphasis towards electric vehicles. Evolving on the lines of being positioned as a leading player in the international automotive sector by 2030, the country has been noting increased exports in recent months. Exports of passenger vehicles in June 2023 grew by 1.96 percent to 57,618 units from 56,508 units exported in June 2022. It was also a MoM growth over 53,237 units shipped in May 2023

The 2023 Hyundai Verna, launched in March 2023 has seen outstanding demand both in domestic and export markets. It led the export list at a No. 1 position in June 2023 with 5,634 units shipped last month, up 84.84 percent as against 3,048 units exported in June 2022. This was a volume growth of 2,586 units with the Verna commanding a 9.78 percent market share. Hyundai Verna in May 2023 had only 1 unit exported and had featured at No. 46 on the list.

Top 20 Car Exports June 2023

Kia Sonet was at No.2 with 5,166 units exported last month, up 72.37 percent over 2,997 units shipped in June 2022. Kia Sonet has also gained in position on a MoM basis from featuring at No. 7 in May 2023 with 2,881 units shipped in the said month. Hyundai i10 NIOS exports dipped 11.59 percent to 3,515 units in June 2023 down from 3,976 units shipped in June 2022.

Maruti Suzuki had four models in the top 10 spot in terms of exports in June 2023. It was the Swift at No. 4 with a 6.53 percent YoY de-growth down to 3,509 units from 3,754 units exported in June 2022. Baleno exports improved by 42.94 percent to 3,159 units from 2,210 units shipped in June 2022. There was also the DZire (2,651 units) and Celerio (2,627 units) at Nos 9 and 10 with DZire exports posting a de-growth while Celerio sales increased 69.59 percent YoY.

At No.6 was the Seltos with a 33.95 percent de-growth in terms of exports down to 2,844 units in June 2023 from 4,306 units shipped in June 2022. Sunny exports also fell by 31.94 percent to 2,838 units. Hyundai Aura however has seen its exports improve by 8.16 percent to 2,703 units in June 2023.

There was also the Maruti S-Presso which has seen exports dip 62.97 percent YoY to 2,577 units in June 2023 from 6,960 units shipped in June 2022. VW Virtus has seen outstanding demand in global markets. Exports improved by 132.27 percent YoY to 2,181 units in June 2023 from just 939 units in June 2022. Honda City exports were down 9.82 percent YoY to 1,928 units as against 2,138 units shipped in June 2022 while Grand Vitara exports stood at 1,614 units.

The list also included 1,511 units of the Hyundai Venue which has seen exports surge 75450 percent YoY over just 2 units shipped in June 2022. The 2023 Hyundai Venue sub 4 meter SUV was also updated with ADAS and new colour schemes. HyRyder exports stood at 1,371 units to command a 2.38 percent market share. The list also included the Alcazar (1,193 units), Kiger (1,142 units) Ertiga (1,128 units) and Ciaz (1,001 units). Exports improved YoY for the i20 (851 units), Taigun (764 units), Carens (708 units) and Fronx (556 units).

Car Exports June 2023 – Sub 500 units

There were several models that failed to see exports surpass the 500 unit mark. These included the Maruti Eeco van with 452 units shipped last month. There was also the Nissan Magnite with 444 units shipped, a growth of 35.78 percent YoY from 327 units exported in June 2022 while exports of KUV100 stood at 442 units in the past month, up 106.54 percent from 214 units shipped in June 2022. Scorpio exports improved from 80 units exported in June 2022 to 412 units in the past month posting a 415 percent YoY growth.

The export list also included XUV300 (357 units), Jeep Compass (328 units), Meridian (285 units), Triber (272 units), Maruti Alto (270 units) and Renault Kwid (205 units). There was also Kushaq (198 units), Creta (193 units), Amaze (180 units), XUV700 (164 units) and Ignis (128 units). With exports in the sub-100 unit segment was the XL6 (31 units), WagonR (27 units), Bolero (26 units), Maxximo (20 units), Brezza (6 units), eC3 (5 units) and Force Gurkha (2 units).