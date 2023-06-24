Top 20 Car Exports May 2023 â€“ Baleno, Virtus, Ertiga, Venue, Carens

Models from the Maruti Suzuki stables commanded 6 positioned out of the top 10 cars exported in May 2023

Constraints in terms of devaluation of currencies in leading export markets, coupled with rising inflation and severe economic crisis has led to lower car exports from India in May 2023. During the past month, PV exports dipped 6.42 percent to 53,237 units from 56,888 units exported in May 2022. It was however, a significant MoM growth from 40,940 units exported in April 2023. Though this YoY dip in exports is a cause of concern, improvements in the coming months could be witnessed as the Government of India pushes to use Rupee for trade.

Maruti Suzuki commanded the list of car exports in May 2023 with 6 of its models in the top 10 list. The list was headed by the Maruti Spresso of which 5,925 units were exported in May 2023, up 60.48 percent from 3,692 units shipped in May 2022. This was a volume growth of 2,233 units with the Spresso commanding an 11.13 percent share on this list. It was also a MoM growth for the Spresso which had featured at No 7 on the list in April 2023 with 2,033 units exported in the same month.

Car exports May 2023

Hyundai Xcent was at No. 2 with 5,198 units shipped last month to command a 9.76 percent share. It was followed by the Maruti Baleno, exports of which stood at 4,910 units, up 16.52 percent when compared to 4,214 units exported in May 2022. Maruti Celerio followed close behind with 3,413 units shipped in May 2023, up 150.22 percent over 1,364 units in May 2023.

VW Virtus exports were at 3,099 units with a 5.82 percent share and once again it was a model from Maruti Suzuki that featured on the list with the DZire at 2,975 units shipped last month. This was an 18.98 percent YoY de-growth from 3,672 units shipped in May 2022 while MoM sales improved from 1,684 units shipped in April 2023. Maruti DZire has however been doing well in domestic markets and was at the top of the top 10 sedan list in May 2023.

Kia Sonet exports dipped 13.38 percent YoY to 2,881 units in May 2023 from 3,326 units sold in May 2022. Two more models from the Maruti Suzuki portfolio â€“ Ertiga and Swift featured at Nos. 8 and 9 respectively. However, it was Ertiga that posted YoY growth of 230.69 percent to 2,500 units while Swift exports fell by 60.83 percent to 2,486 units in the past month.

Kia Seltos exports improved by 60.64 percent YoY to 2,363 units in May 2023 from 1,471 units shipped in May 2022 and was followed by Hyundai Grand i10 with a 48.74 percent YoY growth to 2,307 units from 1,551 units shipped in May 2022. The list also included the Sunny (1,451 units), Maruti Eeco van (1,127 units), Renault Kwid (1,054 units), Hyundai Aura (1,039 units), Hyryder (1,131 units) and Hyundai Venue 1,025 units).

Car Exports May 2023 â€“ Sub 800 units

Unable to cross exports above the 800 unit mark was the Kia Carens (764 units) and Hyundai Alcazar (691 units) though both posted a YoY growth of 31.95 percent and 42.47 percent respectively. YoY sales de-growth was seen for Honda City (587 units), Nissan Magnite (562 units) and Renault Triber (415 units). However, exports of Hyundai i20 (410 units), Mahindra XUV300 (376 units) and Scorpio (365 units) each saw outstanding YoY growth. Ciaz exports dipped to 353 units in May 2023 from 374 units shipped in May 2022 while Maruti Ignis exports surged 101.18 percent to 340 units in the past month from 169 units exported in May 2022.

There were also 329 units of Hyundai Creta, 255 units of Jeep Meridian, 232 units of Maruti Alto and 214 units of KUV100 exported last month. The list also included the Kushaq (154 units), Taigun (123 units) and Jeep Compass (106 units). Models that saw exports in the sub-100 unit category were XUV700 (78 units), Maxximo (30 units), XL6 (24 units) and WagonR (17 units) along with Bolero (15 units), Brezza (12 units), Citroen C3 (12 units), Slavia (9 units) and Kiger (6 units). There were also 5 units of the Maruti Jimny and 1 unit of Hyundai Verna shipped in the past month.