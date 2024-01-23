Top 30 Cars 2023 – Brezza 4th, Nexon 5th, Creta 7th, Scorpio 13th, Seltos 16th, Innova 19th

Maruti Swift was best-selling hatchback and Maruti Brezza was top-selling SUV/Crossover in 2023

Several factors influence buyers in their choice of vehicles. Hatchbacks are favoured for their affordable pricing and economies in terms of running costs while SUVs are regaled for the fact these vehicles offer board comforts over longer distances and increased features and technology. In CY 2023, it was found that hatchbacks and SUV/Crossovers ruled the markets. While hatchbacks were more in demand among first time buyers in the country, SUVs found more demand among the urban population and those seeking a more adventurous experience. Comparatively, Electric and hybrid variants are yet in its nascent stage but are also gaining in importance.

Top 30 Cars 2023 – Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks and SUVs Command List

In CY 2023, it was the Maruti Swift that saw the highest sales. Sales stood at 2,03,469 units in the past year, up 15 percent over 1,76,424 units sold in CY 2022. Maruti WagonR saw lower sales last year to 2,01,317 units, down from 2,17,317 units sold in CY 2022. Also from the Maruti Suzuki stables was the Baleno hatchback of which 1,93,989 units were sold last year, a 4 percent YoY growth over 1,85,665 units sold in CY 2023.

Increased demand for the Maruti Brezza saw a 31 percent YoY growth to 1,70,588 units in CY 2023 from 1,30,563 units sold in CY 2022. Maruti had the only sedan on this list. The DZire saw negative growth to 1,57,522 units sold last year, down from 1,59,919 units sold in CY 2022.

Tata Nexon was the 2nd best-selling SUV/crossover with 1,70,311 units sold last year, up 1 percent from 1,68,278 units sold in CY 2023. Hyundai Creta saw a 12 percent YoY growth to 1,57,311 units in CY 2023, up from 1,40,895 units sold in CY 2022. Tata Punch also saw outstanding improvement in sales in the past year with 1,50,182 units sold, up 16 percent from 1,29,895 units sold in CY 2022.

In the MUV segment, it was the Maruti Eeco that had sales of 1,36,010 units, up 9 percent YoY over 1,25,074 units sold in CY 2022. Ertiga sales however, dipped 3 percent to 1,29,968 units in Cy 2023 from 1,33,814 units sold in CY 2022 though there was more demand for its CNG variant over its petrol counterpart. The list also included the Hyundai Venue of which 1,29,278 units were sold in CY 2023 relating to a 7 percent YoY growth. Sales of Maruti Alto hatchback dipped 22 percent to 1,27,169 units while there was increased demand for Mahindra Scorpio by as much as 89 percent to 1,21,420 units in CY 2023 from 64,179 units sold in CY 2022.

Mahindra SUV/Crossovers see increased demand

Mahindra Bolero sales increased by 15 percent YoY to 1,08,319 units while sales of the XUV700 grew by 14 percent to 74,434 units in Cy 2023. There was also a 33 percent YoY growth reported for the Thar to 61,748 units from 46,297 units sold in CY 2022. However, sales of Mahindra XUV300 dipped by 2 percent to 59,315 units in CY 2023 from 60,260 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

The maximum percentage growth was reported for the Maruti Grand Vitara, sales of which improved 389 percent to 1,13,387 units in CY 2023 from just 23,425 units sold in CY 2022 while Maruti Fronx added 94,393 units to total sales. The list also included Kia Seltos (1,04,891 units) and Kia Sonet ( 79,766 units) along with the Kia Carens (68,000 units).

In total, the top 30 cars accounted for 33,63,823 units, contributing to the overall growth of the Indian automotive sector in 2023. With advancements in electric and sustainable technologies, along with the introduction of new models, the industry seems poised for continued growth in the coming years.