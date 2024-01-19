Hyundai Creta N Line Incoming – 18-Inch Alloys Leaked Ahead Of Launch?

The standard model that was recently launched, gets 17-inch alloys and Hyundai Creta N Line model will bring 18-inch units

Creta has always been a popular car for Hyundai. The car sold like hotcakes even without most of the features and technology that rivals brought to the table. With facelift launch, Hyundai has added most of the missing features and the appeal has only increased. But Hyundai seems to be adding even more appeal with an incoming Creta N Line model.

Hyundai Creta N Line Incoming

N Line models have been strategically targeted for enthusiasts who seek driving pleasure, more than sensibility. We have seen this effect with i20 N Line and Venue N Line. Now, Hyundai’s golden goose, Creta, is also set to get an N Line model to boost appeal and gather more market share than what it already has right now.

Ahead of launch, Creta N Line specific alloy wheels have reached aftermarket accessories shops. These get new design along with N badging on hub cap, instead of Hyundai’s logo. These wheels get dual-tone finish as well, like what we saw with 17-inch alloy wheels on standard Creta.

Alloy wheels of Creta N Line model are 18-inchers, though. In our first-drive review of Creta, we said Creta would look better with 18-inch alloy wheels and Hyundai might offer larger wheels with either N Line or Knight Edition models. Turns out, it is doing so with N Line model.

Will it launch in India? Or is it just imported from global market?

We would wager that there is a good possibility that Hyundai is likely to launch Creta N Line in India in the coming months. We say this because the wheels demonstrated in the video above by VIG AUTO ACCESSORIES YouTube channel, have been spotted with Creta facelift test mules in India before.

Wheels showcased in the video seems to be imported from ASEAN markets, but Creta N Line model with the same alloy design has been spotted testing in India too. The details of that particular alloy read Su2i FL NLINE. This means the wheel was designed for Su2i, which is the codename for Hyundai Creta, FL means facelift and NLINE means N Line model.

What other changes can we expect?

When looking at other N Line models in Hyundai’s portfolio, we can confidently say that there will be a few mechanical changes. When we say mechanical, we mean changes in componentry and not engine. Speaking of, Hyundai Creta N Line will get the same 1.5L Turbo GDI engine that generates 160 PS of peak power and 253 Nm of peak torque.

With Creta N Line, we can finally see 1.5L Turbo Petrol Manual powertrain combo, that is not offered with standard Creta. Other upgrades include a more freely breathing exhaust that sounds throatier, a stiffened suspension setup, a chunkier steering with larger paddles, and multiple red elements on the inside and out.

We hope Hyundai offers fog lights with Creta N Line unlocking cornering light function which is absent in standard Creta facelift. If we take i20, only its N Line model gets fog lights.