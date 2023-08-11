Tork Kratos Electric Motorcycle Gets New Base Variant At Rs 42.5k Less Than Before

As opposed to the standard model, Tork Kratos R Urban trim gets a lower top speed as well as lower drive range

Pune-based 2W EV maker Tork Motors has introduced a new model in its lineup. Called Tork Kratos Urban, it sits below Kratos R and forms the new base model for the brand. There is a reduction in performance and range with the base model. But the price is welcoming at Rs. 1,67,499 (ex-sh).

Ever since the reductions in FAME II subsidy, we have seen EV makers take a step back and re-evaluate their product positioning. Now that the price safety net from the FAME II scheme is reduced drastically, 2W EV makers are looking towards inexpensive models to establish a lower price point.

Tork Kratos Goes ‘Urban’ – The new base model

Ola did it with S1 Air and Ather did it with 450S. Tork Motors is following the same approach. The new Urban trim for Kratos R seems to be catering to users for everyday city commutes. The new base Urban trim for Kratos R sits below Kratos R. It brings the affordability factor into the equation. As opposed to Kratos R, Urban trim costs Rs. 42,500 less.

As standard, Urban trim comes with just City ride mode enabling 70 kmph top speed and 100 km of range. There are three colours to choose from. Streaky Red, Oceanic Blue, and Midnight Black. Where powertrain is concerned, there is not a single change with Urban trim as opposed to Kratos R.

We’re talking about the same IP67 certified 4 kWh Li-ion battery and a patented ‘Axial Flux Motor’ with 96% efficiency as Kratos R. But as opposed to Kratos R with 105 kmph top speed and 180 km of range from a single charge, Urban trim packs 35 kmph less top speed and 80 km less range. Despite having identical powertrains.

Full set of features unlocked for Rs. 20,000

Tork Motors has achieved this via software. Urban trim only gets ‘City’ ride mode. Hence performance of ‘Sports’ mode and range of ‘Eco’ mode is not available. For buyers who only look at their motorcycle as a daily commute from point A to point B, new Urban trim for Kratos R makes a lot of sense.

For buyers craving more range or performance, Tork Motors offers the full range of features at Rs. 20,000. These features are multi-ride modes (Eco, City & Sports), reverse mode, fast charging, in-app navigation, live dash over Bluetooth, vehicle locator, anti-theft system, geofencing, charging point location, OTA updates, ride analytics, track mode analytics, smart analytics and guide me home lights.

Tork Motors offers the full range of features for Urban trim buyers only for a duration of one month. Post which features get locked. If a buyer wants to have these features unlocked for life, they can get it by paying Rs 20k within the first 6 months of the purchase. Booking can be done on company’s online portal or by visiting any Tork experience Zones for Rs. 999.