Toyota Rumion Launched (Ertiga Rebadge) – 3 Variants, 5 Colours, Brochure

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Launches the All New Toyota Rumion – The Prestigious Family Car with an MPV Lineage

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, a renowned player in the Indian automotive market, has launched its latest offering, the All New Toyota Rumion, a versatile family car with an MPV lineage. It is based on the Maruti Ertiga MPV. Toyota Rumion Prices and booking details will be announced at a later date. This launch marks Toyota’s entry into the burgeoning B-MPV segment, which is gaining traction due to its blend of practicality, space, and style.

The All New Toyota Rumion stands out with its stylish and premium exterior design. It features Toyota’s signature MPV front grille, LED tail lamps with back door chrome garnish, and stylish two-tone machined alloy wheels. The spacious and comfortable interiors make it an ideal choice for family travel needs. Its flexible seating options and ample luggage space add to the vehicle’s practicality.

Advanced Technology and Connectivity

The Rumion is equipped with advanced technology features that enhance the driving experience and connectivity. It comes with a 17.78 cm Smartplay Cast Touchscreen audio system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, providing seamless smartphone integration. The Toyota i-Connect system offers more than 55 features, allowing users to stay connected and informed on the go.

Additionally, the vehicle offers smartwatch and Hey Siri compatibility, enabling users to control various vehicle functions remotely. The advanced safety features include auto collision notification, tow alert, find my car, and valet profile, providing peace of mind to the owners.

Safety and Security

Toyota prioritizes safety in the Rumion. The vehicle is built on the Heartect platform, which enhances structural integrity and safety. It is equipped with dual front and front seat side airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, engine immobilizer, ESP, hill hold, and front seat belts with pretensioners and force limiters. A seat belt reminder for all seats and a high-speed alert system further contribute to the safety suite.

Engine Performance and Fuel Efficiency

The All New Toyota Rumion is available in two powertrain options: Petrol (NeoDrive) and E-CNG. The vehicle boasts a robust performance, propelled by its powerful 1.5L-K series petrol engine. This engine is equipped with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) technology, enhancing both power delivery and fuel efficiency. The E-CNG technology further adds to the vehicle’s efficiency, providing an excellent fuel economy of 20.51 km/litre for the petrol variant and an impressive 26.11 km/kg for the CNG variant.

The Rumion offers flexibility in transmission choices as well. It can be availed with either a 5-speed manual transmission for enthusiasts who enjoy hands-on control or a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission for a more effortless driving experience.

Hassle-Free Ownership Experience

Toyota ensures a hassle-free ownership experience with its unmatched aftersales service and a standard warranty of 3 years/1,00,000 kms. This commitment to customer satisfaction complements the vehicle’s impressive features and performance.

Mr. Tadashi Asazuma, Executive Vice President – Sales, Service & Used Car, TKM said “Today, we are absolutely delighted to unveil the All New Toyota Rumion, an extraordinary addition to our extensive array of vehicles. The All New Toyota Rumion embodies the very essence of Toyota’s illustrious legacy in the MPV segment. Our endeavour is to study the needs and aspirations of our valued customers to ensure that each vehicle we unveil, embodies our relentless pursuit of delivering unparalleled driving experiences and supreme comfort. Our unwavering dedication to excellence, drives our meticulous approach in building a remarkable model selection for our customers. We firmly believe that our esteemed customers will warmly embrace the All New Toyota Rumion as their cherished family vehicle, experiencing an unparalleled sense of joy and pride that comes with owning a Toyota.”