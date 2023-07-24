2023 Toyota Rumion Launched In SA – Less Features Than Ertiga?

As of now, there are only two trim levels on offer with Toyota Rumion launched in South Africa, S and SX – Top spec TX will launch next month

The strategic partnership between Suzuki and Toyota has paved the way for an extensive badge-engineered portfolio. The latest of the bunch between these two companies is Toyota Rumion which first went on sale in South Africa back in 2021. Now, it has got a minor facelift.

Updated 2023 Toyota Rumion is priced from Rand 296,900 (Rs 13.52 lakh) for the base S MT variant going till Rand 351,700 (Rs 16 lakh) for top-spec SX AT variant. For context, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga pricing starts from Rs. 8.64 lakh and goes till Rs. 13.08 lakh (both prices ex-sh). In South Africa, Rumion gets two trim levels that spawn three variants only.

2023 Toyota Rumion launched in SA

On first glance, Toyota Rumion launched in South Africa seems short on features when compared to Ertiga in India. Indian Ertiga is already short on features when compared to Indonesia-spec model, to begin with. The trim levels are S and SX. S only gets a manual, while SX gets both manual and automatic.

There should be a TX trim in the future, which is not on sale as of writing this article. Top-spec TX trim will go on sole in August 2023. Only the TX gets alloy wheels, automatic climate control and other bells and whistles. As of now, SX AT lacks a lot of them.

Toyota seems to have worked on the design to fuse Rumion with its design DNA. We can see efforts only at the front. Grill is all new and bears semblance with Toyota Innova Crysta to some extent. Lower bumper is now new too with distinct fog lamp housing. So, buyers should feel some kind of familiarity with Toyota DNA while choosing Rumion.

On the inside, it is exactly the same as Ertiga. Except for badging, of course. Seating layout is identical along with design and layout. Engine is the same 1.5L NA petrol as seen with the Indian Ertiga. It makes 103 bhp and 138 Nm of torque. Gearbox options include a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT. This automatic unit is vastly inferior to India’s 6-speed torque converter.

Badge Engineering Pro Max

Toyota even advertises 1,000 kg towing capacity for Rumion. But there is no tow bar in sight and positioning a retractable tow bar in the back could become challenging as that’s where Rumion’s spare wheel is. Also, the touchscreen infotainment system seems to be a 7” unit and is only on offer with top-spec TX trim.

This is not similar to Indian Ertiga’s SmartPlay Pro and features My Toyota telematics as well. In South Africa, Toyota currently sells Toyota Vitz (Celerio), Starlet (Baleno), Urban Cruiser (Hyryder) and Rumion (Ertiga) which have Indian connections. Sticking with Rumion, India launch is likely in September or October 2023.