Toyota Sales Breakup Dec 2023 – HyRyder, Innova, HyCross, Glanza, Fortuner, Hilux

Toyota India has registered a staggering growth of almost 38% YoY – Ending the year 2023 with over 2.21 lakh cars sold

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has concluded the year 2023 on a high note with robust sales figures for the month of December. The monthly sales breakup reveals a remarkable performance across various models, showcasing the brand’s consistent popularity in the Indian market.

Toyota Sales Breakup Dec 2023 – HyRyder Leads the Pack with Strong Growth

Toyota HyRyder took the lead in December 2023 with 4,976 units sold. This represents a significant increase of 18.45% compared to the same period last year when 4,201 units were sold. Innova Hycross had 4,115 units sold in December 2023, capturing a 19.25% share of the total units sold during the month.

Glanza and Innova Crysta demonstrated resilience in the face of challenges, with the Glanza recording 4,088 units sold and the Crysta closely following with 3,717 units. While the Glanza experienced a slight decline of 8.44% compared to December 2022, the Crysta witnessed an outstanding growth of 10225%, making it one of the standout performers.

Fortuner and Hilux continued to capture the attention of Indian consumers. Fortuner reported 3,104 units sold, marking a substantial growth of 93.64% from the previous year. The Hilux, a pickup truck, also made an impact with 322 units sold, showcasing an impressive growth rate of 6340%. Other Toyota models, including the Rumion, Camry, and Vellfire, each made a notable contribution to the overall success. The Rumion recorded 833 units sold, the Camry achieved 180 units, and the Vellfire closed the month with 37 units sold.

Month On Month Comparison

HyRyder registered sales of 4,976 units. This marked a remarkable 65.59% increase from the previous month when 3,005 units were sold. Innova Hycross and Glanza models maintained their strong presence in the market, with 4,115 and 4,088 units sold, respectively. While the Hycross experienced a slight decline of 3.27% compared to November 2023, the Glanza showed a positive trend with a 3.49% increase.

Innova Crysta and Fortuner exhibited robust performance MoM, with the Crysta recording 3,717 units sold and the Fortuner closely following with 3,104 units. Innova Crysta witnessed an impressive 39.95% month-on-month growth, while the Fortuner reported a substantial increase of 65.46%. Rumion, Hilux, Camry, and Vellfire models each made noteworthy contributions to Toyota’s success in December 2023. The Hilux, in particular, saw a significant increase of 50.47% in sales compared to the previous month.

Annual Sales Cross 2 Lakh Mark, Averaging Over 18,000 Units per Month

The total annual sales for 2023 surpassed the 2 lakh mark, reaching 2,21,178 units. This represents a substantial growth of 37.91% compared to the total sales in 2022, which stood at 1,60,375 units. The average monthly sales for the year were 18,432 units, showcasing the consistent demand for Toyota cars in the Indian market.