Toyota Sales Breakup Jan 2024 – Innova, HyRyder, Glanza, Fortuner, Camry, Vellfire

Toyota reported its best-ever monthly sales in India in January 2024 with 24,609 units sold in domestic markets and 1,412 units exported

Toyota Kirloskar Motors, with a healthy portfolio spanning various segments, has seen excellent sales in India in the past month. With 23,197 units sold in domestic markets and 1,412 units exported, the company clocked its highest ever monthly sales in January 2024. YoY growth was reported across the company’s entire portfolio except for the Fortuner while sales were particularly boosted for the Hycross, Camry and Hilux.

Toyota Sales Breakup Jan 2024

Total sales in the past month stood at 23,197 units, up 82.52 percent over 12,728 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales improved by 8.54 percent from 21,372 units sold in December 2023. A major contribution to these sales came from Toyota Innova Hycross with 6,798 units sold last month, up 376.38 percent from 1,427 units sold in January 2023.

This was a volume growth of a massive 5,371 units with the Hycross commanding a 29.31 percent share in the company portfolio. MoM sales grew by 65.20 percent form 4,115 units sold in December 2023. The popularity of Toyota Hycross 3 row MPV can be gauged from the fact that it currently commands a 52 week waiting period. Toyota is also working on a new flex-fuel variant of the Hycross. It was recently previewed at the Bharat Mobility Expo.

At No. 2 was the Toyota HyRyder, a re-badged version of the Maruti Grand Vitara. Sales of the HyRyder stood at 5,543 units last month, a YoY growth of 32.16 percent over 4,194 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales also improved by 11.39 percent from 4,976 units sold in December 2023. Toyota Glanza has seen sales growth of 12.41 percent YoY to 3,740 units in January 2024 from 3,327 units sold in January 2023. However MoM sales dipped by 8.51 percent over 4,088 units sold in December 2023.

Lower sales were also reported for the Toyota Fortuner in January 2024 down by 13.12 percent YoY to 3,213 units, from 3,698 units sold in January 2023. It however made up in terms of MoM sales which improved by 3.51 percent from 3,104 units sold in December 2023. Toyota Innova Crysta (2,602 units) and Rumion (639 units) have both posted MoM decline in sales by 30 percent and 23.29 percent respectively.

Toyota Camry Sales Up in January 2024 by 429%

Toyota’s flagship sedan Camry has seen a 428.81 percent increase in sales in January 2024 to 312 units, up from 59 units sold in January 2023 while its MoM sales also went up by 73.33 percent over 180 units sold in December 2023. The sales list also included the Vellfire which has seen a 177.27 percent YoY and 64.86 percent MoM growth to 61 units. There had been 22 units and 37 units sold in January 2023 and December 2023 respectively.

Toyota’s impressive performance in January 2024 reflects the brand’s strong resonance with Indian consumers and its commitment to delivering quality vehicles across diverse segments. With a robust lineup and a clear focus on customer preferences, Toyota is poised for continued success in the Indian automotive market.