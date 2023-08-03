Top 10 Cars, SUVs July 2023 – Swift, Creta, Nexon, Exter, Punch, Seltos

SUVs seem to be the mantra for Indian car market with more volumes with SUVs in the top 10 cars list

India used to be a market for small, affordable cars. Maruti Suzuki, the de facto provider of such cars benefitted indefinitely. Definity seems to have arrived as Maruti Suzuki now has fewer mini cars and this genre only accounted for 9,590 units in July 2023 and none of them made it to top 10 cars list.

Indians seems to have moved away from mini vehicles in favour of larger vehicles. Topping the list, we have Swift with 17,896 units and a 3.09% YoY growth. In top 10 cars list, it captures 12.47% market share. Baleno is 2nd, with 16,725 units and suffered 6.88% YoY decline. While Swift gained 537 units YoY in volume, Baleno lost 1,235 units.

Top 10 Cars & SUVs July 2023

Brezza came in close and took 3rd position with 16,543 units and saw 70.39% YoY growth as opposed to Vitara Brezza.It is the highest-selling SUV in India. 4th place belonged to Ertiga and marked Maruti Suzuki’s dominance by taking top-four positions. Ertiga saw 14,352 takers with 48.05% YoY growth. Cutting Maruti’s 5-in-a-row jackpot is Hyundai Creta with 14,062 units at 5th position.

Creta saw 11.38% YoY growth and became India’s highest-selling compact SUV. Maruti scored 6th and 7th place with Dzire and Fronx. Sales stood at 13,395 units and 12,220 units respectively with Dzire registering a 2.56% YoY decline. At 8th place, we have WagonR with 12,970 units sold.

WagonR saw a 42.58% YoY decline (highest on this list) as opposed to a staggering 22,588 units sold a year ago. At 9th place is Tata’s only offering on this list, Nexon. Sales crumbled with just 12,349 takers and registered a 13.12% YoY decline. Maybe buyers are waiting for Nexon facelift, due to launch soon. Eeco took 10th place with 12,037 units and a 7.75% YoY decline. It is Maruti’s 8th vehicle on this list.

SUV sales July 2023

As mentioned before, Brezza sold 16,543 units, Creta sold 14,062 units, Fronx sold 13,220 units and Nexon sold 12,349 units and took the top spots in highest-selling SUV list respectively. At 5th spot, we have Tata Punch with 12,019 units. Punch saw 9.19% YoY growth with 1,012 units gained in volume.

At 6th place, we have Mahindra’s Scorpio line (both Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic). Together, 10,522 Scorpios hit the road in July 2023 and saw 176.68% YoY growth (highest in this list). Hyundai Venue is the 7th highest-selling SUV with 10,062 buyers and sales dropped by 16.15% YoY. Kia Seltos sold 9,740 units with 14.04% YoY growth.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara sold 9,079 units and the newly launched Hyundai Exter sold 7,000 units last month. In total, the top 10 cars accounted for 1,43,549 units with 9.63% YoY growth. While at the same time, top 10 SUVs accounted for 1,14,596 units with a staggering 59.38% YoY growth and 42,697 units gained in volume YoY.